Bryson DeChambeau makes his feelings known about the ‘riled up’ LIV Golf Adelaide crowd

Bryson DeChambeau was in awe of the Australian crowd at LIV Golf Adelaide following the first round. He referred to them as a "fun bunch" and mentioned that it was enjoyable to express himself on the 12th hole.

On Friday, February 14, DeChambeau carded a 4-under 68 and was two shots behind the leader. He picked up seven birdies and three bogeys on Day 1 at Grange Golf Club.

During the post-round interview, DeChambeau showered praise on the local crowd in Adelaide, especially on the party hole.

"I love getting them riled up," he said. "It's fun. The Australians, they're a fun bunch. Anytime I can get them excited, it's a thrill. Just everywhere I looked, everybody was screaming at the top of their lungs, and it was fun to showcase a little emotion on the 12th hole because that's what that hole is meant to be. I'm just glad I hit it on the green and didn't get a boo."

Following the first round, Sam Horsfield sits in the solo lead at LIV Golf Adelaide. He carded a 6-under 66 to finish one stroke ahead of Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the LIV Golf Adelaide, Round 2?

Bryson DeChambeau is grouped with Abraham Ancer, and Dustin Johnson for the second round of the LIV Golf Adelaide. The trio will tee off on Saturday, February 16 at 11:45 am local time from the second hole.

Here are the group details for the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, Round 2:

Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Sam Horsfield

Hole 2: Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson

Hole 3: Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Brooks Koepka

Hole 4: Danny Lee, David Puig, Richard Bland

Hole 5: Lucas Herbert, Cameron Tringale, Kevin Na

Hole 6: Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters, Anirban Lahiri

Hole 7: Chieh-Po Lee, Phil Mickelson, Mito Pereira

Hole 8: Cameron Smith, Branden Grace, Caleb Surratt

Hole 9: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen

Hole 10: Luis Masaveu, Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein

Hole 11: Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Martin Kaymer

Hole 12: Patrick Reed, Anthony Kim, Marc Leishman

Hole 13: Brendan Steele, Ian Poulter, Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 14: Matthew Wolff, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones

Hole 15: Frederik Kjettrup, Wade Ormsby, Lee Westwood

Hole 16: Sergio Garcia, Yubin Jang, Harold Varner III

Hole 17: Jon Rahm, Andy Ogletree, Dean Burmester

Hole 18: Tyrrell Hatton, Bubba Watson, Tom McKibbin

