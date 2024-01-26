"Bryson DeChambeau is misunderstood" - Charles Howell III on the experience of playing under DeChambeau on LIV Golf

Charles Howell III recently said that playing for Bryson DeChambeau's team on LIV Golf was wonderful. He added that the Crushers GC captain had a massive heart, and he was quite a misunderstood character.

Howell has been part of Crushers GC since LIV Golf's inception in 2022 and will start the third season in a couple of weeks. Last year, not only did he win one title, but he also played a significant role in the team's win at the Team Championship at the end of the season.

Howell was a guest on LIV's Fairway to Heaven podcast, hosted by Su-Ann Heng and Jerry Foltz. While they spoke on diverse topics, Heng asked him about his experience playing with DeChambeau.

The three-time PGA Tour winner said that playing for the 2021 US Open winner was wonderful, and playing for Bryson was wonderful, and he respected veteran teammates like Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri, allowing them to do their own thing. He added that the skipper was always entertaining, and there were hardly any dull moments when he was with them.

He said:

"If there's ever a dull moment or a moment that you get bored or you need a good laugh or a good story just go to dinner with Bryson, go hang out with Bryson. He'll have some whacked out idea I promise. And that's idea that he's researched and trying to prove and he may have proved it.

"He's a wonderful human. One thing I've learned about him I didn't know before is he has a massive heart. He really does care. I think at times Bryson is misunderstood but he has a massive heart. He wants LIV to succeed. A lot of work done behind the scenes by Bryson, because he is one of the more influential name guys came to LIV. So his voice should be heard."

When will Charles Howell III play next?

Charles Howell III will next compete at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, which will take place from February 2 to 4 at El Cameleon Golf Club in Mexico. He is the defending champion at the Mayakoba. Last year, he beat Peter Uihlein by four strokes to win his first-ever title on the Saudi-backed circuit.

However, this was Howell III's only win last season, as he failed to win another event. Besides the Mayakoba triumph, he had four top-ten finishes in the remaining events. He finished tenth in the season-long standings with 102 points.

Here's a look at Howell III's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: 1

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: 9

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: 10

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: 5

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: 3

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: 4

LIV Golf Invitational DC: 4

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: 3

LIV Golf Invitational London: 7

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: 2

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: 2

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: 1

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: 5