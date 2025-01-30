Bryson DeChambeau names Charlie Woods in his dream foursome, picks two PGA Tour stars

Bryson DeChambeau recently named a rising young talent Charlie Woods in his dream foursome. The 2024 US Champion talked about it in the pre-tournament press conference at the International Series India from January 30 to February 2 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, India.

DeChambeau was asked about his ideal Break 50 lineup if Tiger Woods was part of it. Break 50 is a golf challenge where golfers try to compete in a round of golf in under 50 strokes. The LIV Golfer has a "Break 50" series on his YouTube channel where he attempts the challenge along with guests. The list of guests includes personalities like Donald Trump, Tom Brady, and many others.

The 31-year-old responded to the question from the media, including Sportskeeda, at the International Series India:

Trending

"I think it'd be really cool to have his son, Charlie, on."

Charlie Woods recently competed in the PNC Championship, where he scored his first hole-in-one. He along with his father finished as runner-ups at the tournament. DeChambeau further named two PGA Tour stars and said:

"And I'd probably play with someone else that is really interesting. I mean, John Daly would be a hoot. John Daly, Tiger, and Charlie. I think that'd be pretty fire."

Bryson DeChambeau will be playing his first tournament in India. Ahead of the tournament, he visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday. Talking about golf and India, he said (via Golfweek):

"Educate, entertain, inspire are my main three principles of why I play the game of golf. I think this is an amazing opportunity for all of golf to come together and see what India can truly produce for the world. And it's a growing economy, it's a growing population that need golf. There's a lot more to come, so that's why I'm here."

The 31-year-old will tee off alongside Joaquin Niemann and John Catlin at the International Series India on Thursday, January 30.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in 2024?

Bryson DeChambeau has had an impressive 2024 season. In 13 starts on LIV Golf, he had two top-5 finishes, 7 top-10 finishes, and 11 top-25 finishes, finishing eighth in the season's standings.

Although he did not win a LIV Golf tournament this year, he led his team to three wins and the top spot in the season-long team points standings. His best performances in LIV tournaments include a fourth at LIV Golf Jeddah and a T3 at LIV Golf Nashville.

In Major tournaments, he won his second US Open, winning by one stroke over Rory McIlroy. He also finished as a runner-up at the PGA Championship.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performances in 2024:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Jeddah : 4th (63-73-62, 198, -12)

: 4th (63-73-62, 198, -12) LIV Golf Nashville : T3 (67-66-68, 201, -12)

: T3 (67-66-68, 201, -12) LIV Golf Las Vegas : T9 (67-62-74, 203, -7)

: T9 (67-62-74, 203, -7) LIV Golf Greenbrier : T15 (68-65-66, 199, -11)

: T15 (68-65-66, 199, -11) LIV Golf United Kingdom : T11 (73-65-67, 205, -8)

: T11 (73-65-67, 205, -8) LIV Golf Hong Kong : T6 (65-68-66, 199, -11)

: T6 (65-68-66, 199, -11) LIV Golf Miami : T7 (71-70-68, 209, -7)

: T7 (71-70-68, 209, -7) LIV Golf Adelaide : T26 (68-68-70, 206, -10)

: T26 (68-68-70, 206, -10) LIV Golf Singapore : T27 (73-66-69, 208, -5)

: T27 (73-66-69, 208, -5) LIV Golf Andalucía : 9th (74-67-71, 212, -1)

: 9th (74-67-71, 212, -1) LIV Golf Mayakoba : T25 (70-74-68, 212, -1)

: T25 (70-74-68, 212, -1) LIV Golf Chicago : T6 (68-69-68, 205, -5)

: T6 (68-69-68, 205, -5) LIV Golf Houston : T18 (69-70-72, 211, -5)

: T18 (69-70-72, 211, -5) LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T40 (73, 73, +1)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

PGA Championship : 2nd (68-65-67-64, 264, -20)

: 2nd (68-65-67-64, 264, -20) U.S. Open : 1st (67-69-67-71, 274, -6)

: 1st (67-69-67-71, 274, -6) Masters Tournament : T6 (65-73-75-73, 286, -2)

: T6 (65-73-75-73, 286, -2) The Open: Missed Cut (76-75, 151, +9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback