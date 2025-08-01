“Bryson DeChambeau is the needle” - Fans react to 2× major champ joining the Presidential Council on Sports, Physical Activity, and Nutrition

Bryson DeChambeau has added a new title to his name: chairman of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The LIV Golf star was appointed to the role by U.S. President Donald Trump during an official event at the White House on Thursday.The announcement came alongside a signed executive order expanding the council’s responsibilities, which now includes reintroducing the classic Presidential Fitness Test in schools. DeChambeau wasn’t alone at the ceremony; he was joined by high-profile names like Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, WWE icon Triple H, former NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor, and golf legend Annika Sorenstam.The move comes as the U.S. prepares to host major global sporting events, including the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup, and 2028 Summer Olympics.NUCLR Golf posted a clip from the event on X, and fans had plenty to say about DeChambeau's appointment:🚨🏋🏻‍♂️🗣️ #NEW: Bryson DeChambeau has joined the Presidential Council on Sports, Physical Activity, and Nutrition. Speaking from The White House, DeChambeau says they have the opportunity to change kids lives. @BrysonLegionOne wrote, &quot;I think this is an awesome idea!&quot;Another commented,&quot;He definitely didn’t prep for this speech 😅😂&quot;Another hyped DeChambeau, writing&quot;Triple H and Bryson Dechambeau are great picks for this, I love it&quot;&quot;Hands down greatest no b.s. right to the point. U could feel it 🤗 Bryson is awesome. Love it 👍&quot;One added.One wrote, &quot;DeChambeau Inc. Doing his utmost to save LIV singlehandedly.&quot;One pointed out the mix of athletes from different sports,&quot;Bryson, Triple H, and Harrison Butker is not a combination I expected to see 😂&quot;One simply wrote,&quot;Patriot &quot;&quot;Bryson is the needle,&quot; another chimed in.Screenshot of fan reactions on NUCLR Golf post - Source: XDonald Trump, himself a golf enthusiast, has been deeply involved with the sport for decades. He owns over a dozen golf courses around the world under the Trump Golf brand and regularly plays with top professionals, including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, and DeChambeau himself.In fact, Trump featured in one of DeChambeau’s most popular YouTube videos. The episode, titled “Can I Break 50 With President Donald Trump?” was released in July 2024 and has since become the most-watched video on DeChambeau’s channel, racking up over 15 million views.Bryson DeChambeau says joining LIV Golf was the smartest decision of his lifeBryson DeChambeau has been in top form throughout the 2025 season. He currently sits 3rd in the LIV Golf standings after competing in all 11 events this year. So far, he has recorded seven top-10 finishes, including one win and one runner-up result.Outside LIV Golf, the two-time major champion also teed it up in all four majors this year. While he didn’t win any, he managed to secure one runner-up and one top 10 finish. Off the course, DeChambeau has been expanding his brand. With over 2 million YouTube subscribers and 3.2 million Instagram followers, he’s become one of golf’s biggest influencers.The American golfer recently appeared in Happy Gilmore 2, which includes cameos from several pro golfers. During the movie's premiere last Friday, DeChambeau was asked to name the smartest decision of his life. He didn’t hesitate:“Probably going to LIV.”Bryson DeChambeau joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022 and has since won three LIV Golf titles. He also shared his 'hot' opinion in sports during the event, saying:“I don't think it's hot, but I think Tiger [Woods] is the greatest golfer of all time.”Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, has 82 PGA Tour victories and is one of only six players to complete the career Grand Slam. And when asked which athlete he’d switch places with, Bryson DeChambeau picked the current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.