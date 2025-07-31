LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau gets appointed Chairman of the Presidential Council on Sports, Physical Activity, and Nutrition

Bryson DeChambeau has been appointed Chairman of the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition by President Donald Trump. The announcement was made during an official event at the White House on Thursday, where Trump signed an executive order to expand the council’s role, including bringing back the once-famous Presidential Fitness Test in schools.Speaking from the White House, DeChambeau expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and laid out the Council’s first major initiative.&quot;We have an opportunity at being the 70th anniversary of the President's Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition to literally change the fabric of kids lives and our first initiative is to bring back and reignite the President's fitness test,&quot; said DeChambeau.He also pointed out plans to support community health programs and college-level sports initiatives in alignment with the administration’s broader goals.Bryson DeChambeau was joined by several prominent figures at the event, including Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, former NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor, WWE legend Triple H, and golf great Annika Sorenstam. The renewed focus on sports and health comes as the U.S. gears up to host a series of global sporting events, including the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup (co-hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico), and the 2028 Summer Olympics.How has Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 season gone so far?Bryson DeChambeau has had a strong 2025 season so far. He currently ranks third in the LIV Golf standings and has played in all 11 events of the season. Out of those, he has finished in the top 10 seven times, including one win and one runner-up finish. He started the season with a T6 finish in Riyadh at 13-under. He followed that with a T18 in Adelaide (-4) and a T20 in Hong Kong (-7). In Singapore, he improved with a T10 finish at 7-under. He then secured a solid fifth place in Miami (-2). DeChambeau came close to winning in Mexico City, finishing T2 with a score of 13-under. He got his first win of the season in Korea, going 19-under. He continued his good form with a T4 in Virginia (-13) and a T9 in Dallas (-4). However, he slipped in Andalucía with a T30 finish at 3-over. He bounced back with a T11 finish in the UK at 7-under. In the majors, DeChambeau has played all four. He was runner-up at the PGA Championship (T2, -6) and finished T5 at the Masters (-7). At the U.S. Open, he missed the cut after shooting 10-over. He closed his major run with a T10 at The Open Championship (-9). Off the course, Bryson DeChambeau continues to grow his influence in golf. His YouTube channel has crossed two million subscribers. His latest Break 50 episode with Happy Gilmore actor Adam Sandler has garnered close to six million views in just a few days.