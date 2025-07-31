Bryson DeChambeau opens up about receiving ‘personal message’ from Captain Keegan Bradley ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau is guaranteed to be a part of the 2025 Ryder Cup field for Team USA in September. Having automatically qualified via the points rankings, he had an emotional moment during the last Major championship.As of July 30, DeChambeau is the only LIV Golf player who has automatically qualified for Team USA. With less than a month and a half to go for the 2025 Ryder Cup, the 31-year-old has his eyes locked on winning the highly coveted trophy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the 2025 Open Championship two weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau talked about what he wishes to bring to Bethpage Black in September. He also shared that there was one &quot;personal message&quot; that inspired him to push to be even better.He revealed that Team USA's Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, had left 'inspirational' messages in the lockers of each player who had automatically qualified.Reflecting on what happened in the Royal Portrush locker rooms, Bryson DeChambeau said (via Golf Digest):&quot;I hope I can bring a lot of energy. And a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA. You know, I talked with him briefly, and then, he put something in our lockers. It was pretty inspirational. So, yeah. It's personal. Yes, it's a personal message. In essence, yes it was [to each person.] Yeah, for sure. It meant a lot. This year's no joke. We're tired of it. We're tired of losing.&quot;DeChambeau's comments not only express the fire within him to emerge victorious and make his country proud, but also showcase how Keegan Bradley is carrying out his role as a captain well by going above and beyond to motivate his players.Has Bryson DeChambeau played in the Ryder Cup before?Bryson DeChambeau has played in multiple previous editions of the Ryder Cup. He made his debut for Team USA in 2018. Then-captain Jim Furyk had picked the golfer to be a part of the team despite not having qualified via points.The Crushers GC captain also played for Team USA in 2021 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. He qualified for this edition of the tournament and was not a captain's pick.In his two appearances at the Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau has an individual record of two wins, three losses, and one tie. Team USA, on the other hand, lost in 2018 and won in 2021.The YouTube golfing sensation has won Team USA 41.7 percent of potential points according to Data Golf. He has a foursomes record of 0 - 2 - 0, a four-ball record of 1 - 0 - 1, and a singles record of 1 - 1 - 0.