  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Bryson DeChambeau is a pathetic loser" - Fans react to the LIV Golfer's response on PGA Tour excluding him

"Bryson DeChambeau is a pathetic loser" - Fans react to the LIV Golfer's response on PGA Tour excluding him

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:19 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau will be one of the few LIV golfers to compete in the Ryder Cup. Despite his significant engagement in the competition, the PGA Tour will not allow him to practice by taking part in Napa with the rest of the Ryder Cup team. DeChambeau is still suspended from the tour, so his participation is prohibited, and it appears that fans blame the golfer himself for this.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau recently responded to his absence from the tournament, stating that it is terrible that he is unable to compete and practice for such a large stage. DeChambeau was furious, and during his remarks, he paused several times to ensure that he did not say anything that would jeopardise his relationship with the Tour.

NUCLR Golf recently reported the news on their X page, and fans had an unexpected reaction. The post reads:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🚨❌🇺🇸 #ON THEM — Bryson DeChambeau responded to reports that the PGA TOUR will not permit him to be able to play in Napa with the rest of the U.S. Ryder Cup team: "It's on them if they don't let us come together as a team and play... “That just shows you … yeah, I’m not gonna say that,” DeChambeau said, pausing. “Yeah, it's a scenario that's unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV's willing to let me play.” (Via @SI_Golf )"
Ad
Ad

Under this post, several fans began to believe that Bryson DeChambeau, himself, is the reason he is unable to compete on the PGA Tour, and hence, he cannot say anything about it. Fans also complained about DeChambeau always whining in similar situations, which the fans find annoying. Here are some of the fans' comments:

"He made this choice voluntarily. Tired of the whining." One fan stated.
"You made the choice buddy," another fan pointed out.
Ad
"What a pathetic loser. He has nobody to blame but himself," one fan explained.
Ad

Aside from that, some fans wanted DeChambeau to play and began to call out the PGA Tour to allow him to practice for the Ryder Cup. Here are some of the fan comments:

"If Bryson plays the ratings triple. LET HIM COOK PGA," one fan pointed out.
"Let Bryson Cook" Another fan stated.
"It is SAD for golf." One fan pointed out.
Ad

Is Bryson DeChambeau qualified to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup?

LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day One - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau remains mathematically unqualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He is currently ranked fifth in the Ryder Cup standings for Team USA, and his chances of qualifying are high from here. Even if he managed not to get qualified through the rankings, Captain Keegan Bradley will undoubtedly want DeChambeau on his squad, and Bradley has several times hinted at this.

Speaking of mathematically qualifying players, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, and Xander Schauffele have qualified for Team USA. Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose, on the other hand, have been taking part in Team Europe for this year's Ryder Cup. The competition will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Club, where Team Europe will attempt to retain the championship.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications