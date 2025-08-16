"Bryson DeChambeau is a pathetic loser" - Fans react to the LIV Golfer's response on PGA Tour excluding him

Bryson DeChambeau will be one of the few LIV golfers to compete in the Ryder Cup. Despite his significant engagement in the competition, the PGA Tour will not allow him to practice by taking part in Napa with the rest of the Ryder Cup team. DeChambeau is still suspended from the tour, so his participation is prohibited, and it appears that fans blame the golfer himself for this.
Bryson DeChambeau recently responded to his absence from the tournament, stating that it is terrible that he is unable to compete and practice for such a large stage. DeChambeau was furious, and during his remarks, he paused several times to ensure that he did not say anything that would jeopardise his relationship with the Tour.
NUCLR Golf recently reported the news on their X page, and fans had an unexpected reaction. The post reads:
"🚨❌🇺🇸 #ON THEM — Bryson DeChambeau responded to reports that the PGA TOUR will not permit him to be able to play in Napa with the rest of the U.S. Ryder Cup team: "It's on them if they don't let us come together as a team and play... “That just shows you … yeah, I’m not gonna say that,” DeChambeau said, pausing. “Yeah, it's a scenario that's unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV's willing to let me play.” (Via @SI_Golf )"
Under this post, several fans began to believe that Bryson DeChambeau, himself, is the reason he is unable to compete on the PGA Tour, and hence, he cannot say anything about it. Fans also complained about DeChambeau always whining in similar situations, which the fans find annoying. Here are some of the fans' comments:
"He made this choice voluntarily. Tired of the whining." One fan stated.
"You made the choice buddy," another fan pointed out.
"What a pathetic loser. He has nobody to blame but himself," one fan explained.
Aside from that, some fans wanted DeChambeau to play and began to call out the PGA Tour to allow him to practice for the Ryder Cup. Here are some of the fan comments:
"If Bryson plays the ratings triple. LET HIM COOK PGA," one fan pointed out.
"Let Bryson Cook" Another fan stated.
"It is SAD for golf." One fan pointed out.
Is Bryson DeChambeau qualified to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup?
Bryson DeChambeau remains mathematically unqualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He is currently ranked fifth in the Ryder Cup standings for Team USA, and his chances of qualifying are high from here. Even if he managed not to get qualified through the rankings, Captain Keegan Bradley will undoubtedly want DeChambeau on his squad, and Bradley has several times hinted at this.
Speaking of mathematically qualifying players, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, and Xander Schauffele have qualified for Team USA. Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose, on the other hand, have been taking part in Team Europe for this year's Ryder Cup. The competition will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Club, where Team Europe will attempt to retain the championship.