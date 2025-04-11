Bryson DeChambeau picks the one golf tournament he's wanted to "win his entire career"

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most talked-about golfers at the moment and won the US Open in 2024. He has started his 2025 season well and appears to be in contention to win the green jacket this year. DeChambeau has now shared his dream of winning The Masters.

The latest episode of the Under the Umbrellas podcast was released on April 10, which features DeChambeau and Kira K. Dixon. The 31-year-old shared a number of insights and anecdotes about himself. While discussing how important it is for him to win The Masters, DeChambeau had the following response as he stated:

"Yeah, it's quite simply number one. I mean, it's the tournament I've wanted to win my whole entire career."

So far, Bryson DeChambeau has done an excellent job at Augusta National. He finished his first round three shots under par, totaling a score of 69. He had seven birdies and four bogeys, which helped him tie for fifth position. DeChambeau did not stop here, and has continued to demonstrate his excellent form on the second day.

DeChambeau has made a strong start to his second round, and sits in second place at 7-under par as of this writing. One of his most impressive plays of the day was a bunker shot that he holed for birdie on the fourth hole. If he keeps up this form, he will undoubtedly be in contention to win the iconic green jacket.

Bryson DeChambeau on whether he received a phone call from Donald Trump ahead of The Masters

The Masters - Practice Day Two - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau has a good relationship with US President Donald Trump and was even present at his election night party in November 2024. The golfer was asked after his first round at The Masters whether he received any calls from Trump ahead of the first Major of the year.

He responded by saying (via ASAP Sports):

"No. He did before the final round at Doral last week, so that ended up not going so great, but it is what it is. I always appreciate a phone call from the President, any President."

Meanwhile, the Masters 2025 cut is expected to be two to three shots over par. This means DeChambeau will almost certainly be playing this weekend, and will hope to continue his blistering run of form in search of his third Major title.

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 season thus far in LIV Golf:

Riyadh: Tied for 6th with rounds of 69-66-68 (-13).

Adelaide: Tied for 18th with scores of 68-73-71 (-4).

Hong Kong: Tied for 20th with scores of 66-67-70 (-7).

Singapore: Tied for 10th with rounds of 74-65-67 (-7).

Miami: Fifth with rounds of 69-70-75 (-2)

