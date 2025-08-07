Bryson DeChambeau remains LIV Golf's only candidate in top 20 OWGR as other golfers from the Saudi tour see big decline

Bryson DeChambeau is the only LIV Golf player currently ranked inside the top-20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The American golfer holds the No. 16 spot, standing out as other stars from the Saudi-backed league continue to fall in the rankings.

Ad

Players like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, once consistent top-tier names, have seen significant drops. Mickelson has slipped to 942nd, while Koepka is now 294th. Jon Rahm, another LIV standout who made the cut in all four majors this season, currently sits 75th in the OWGR.

The sharp decline among LIV players stems from the fact that LIV Golf events are not eligible for OWGR points due to their structure, including limited player fields, no 36-hole cuts, and 54-hole formats. Without access to OWGR-sanctioned points, players like DeChambeau can only maintain or improve their rankings by performing well in the majors or select DP World Tour events.

Ad

Trending

Addressing the issue, Bryson DeChambeau earlier said:

“I don’t know, do you guys think we should get points? I would say that we’ve got some pretty good players over there. Going through the right process is important, and I think [LIV Golf CEO] Scott [O’Neil] and all of us are looking forward to going through that process and getting it done the right way. We’re excited for that."

Ad

Despite the ranking limitations, DeChambeau has remained competitive through his consistent performances across both LIV events and the 2025 majors.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the 2025 season?

Bryson DeChambeau has had a strong 2025 season and currently sits third in LIV Golf’s individual standings. He has played in all 11 events so far, recording one win and seven top-10 finishes. His results include a win in Korea (-19), runner-up in Mexico City (-13), fifth place in Miami (-2), T2 in Virginia (-13), T4 in Dallas (-4), T6 in Riyadh (-13), T10 in Singapore (-7), T9 in Dallas (-4), T11 in the United Kingdom (-7), T18 in Adelaide (-4), T20 in Hong Kong (-7), and T30 in Andalucía (+3).

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau at the 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

DeChambeau has also impressed in the majors, finishing T5 at the Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, and T10 at The Open Championship. His only setback came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut after shooting 10-over.

Ad

Despite LIV Golf not offering OWGR points or Ryder Cup qualification via rankings, his strong performances earned him a confirmed spot on Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Captain Keegan Bradley announced the decision following DeChambeau’s final-round 64 at The Open, which helped him finish T10 and maintain fifth place in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings.

Statistically, DeChambeau has been one of the top performers on the LIV Golf circuit. He leads the tour in driving distance with an average of 328.1 yards and ranks first in scrambling at 65.75%. He also stands third in total birdies (149), tied for second in eagles (7), tied for 10th in fairways hit (62.34%), sixth in greens in regulation (69.53%), and tied for ninth in putting average (1.58).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More