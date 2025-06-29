Bryson DeChambeau reveals how his "disappointing day" at LIV Golf Dallas received a major lift

Bryson DeChambeau had a rough day during the second round of LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club, struggling in near 100°F heat. He opened the tournament with an even-par 72, carding three birdies and three bogeys. His second round featured birdies on holes 3, 6, 8, and 17 offset by bogeys on 4, 9, 14, and 18, finishing another 72.

DeChambeau sat tied for 15th after two rounds, well behind the leaders. He spoke about how the Dallas crowd helped lift his spirits despite his struggles, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, disappointing day, but look at the fans. This is what it’s about. We were able to bring some people out here with my little debacle I guess you could say, sitting up on one of the freeways there. I don’t think insurance is going to cover that, but it’s fine.

"It was great to see the fans out in storm and this is what the hometown of Dallas is about. Great crowds, great people, great atmosphere, and it sure is a fun time.”

Earlier this month, DeChambeau was seen holding a cardboard sign inviting people to attend the LIV Golf Dallas. He came to Dallas after missing the cut at the U.S. Open with rounds of 73 and 77.

Before that, Bryson DeChambeau had strong finishes, including a win at LIV Golf Korea at 19-under, runner-up at LIV Mexico, T4 at LIV Virginia, and T6 in Riyadh, which had kept him second in the individual standings. His next stop is the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. With that, DeChambeau also made the headlines as he interacted with fans at the Dallas event.

Bryson DeChambeau delights fans with surprise stage appearance at LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau brought his signature energy off the course at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. While competing at Maridoe Golf Club, where he’s tied for 15th after two rounds, the Crushers GC captain surprised fans with an unexpected stage appearance during a live concert on Saturday, June 27.

A video posted by Crushers GC on Instagram captured the moment DeChambeau joined the DJ on stage, hyped up the crowd, and tossed his cap into the audience.

“Bryson knows how to get the crowd going!” read the caption, perfectly summing up the electric atmosphere.

Over the past few years, Bryson DeChambeau has built a massive online presence. His YouTube channel, known for content like the viral “Break-50” series, has surpassed two million subscribers. The series has featured appearances from big names, including the US President Donald Trump, Paige Spiranac, John Daly, Sergio Garcia, and Phil Mickelson.

Adding to his digital footprint, the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open champion crossed the three million follower mark on Instagram.

