Bryson DeChambeau reveals "nerve-racking" Tiger Woods experience at his first-ever Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau is currently gearing up to compete in his third Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Golf Club. The golfer is one of six players who qualified for Team USA via Ryder Cup rankings. Despite not playing much on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau earned 10,774 points and finished sixth in the rankings.

The LIV Golfer recently gave an interview to the Ryder Cup's official YouTube channel, and there, he discussed his first Ryder Cup, the 2018 edition, which was held at Le Golf National in France. DeChambeau made his debut under captain Jim Furyk and even played in Saturday's foursome match alongside Tiger Woods.

In the interview, DeChambeau revealed that Woods wanted him to take the tee shot, which made him quite nervous. He emphasized that the Ryder Cup is already a large platform and that taking the tee shot is an important moment. In addition to all of this, he did not want Woods to have a difficult second shot. The golfer said,

"My first one, Tiger telling me to hit the first tee shot at Le Golf National. I didn't know what to do or think. I was very much thrown in the fire. Playing with Tiger was very nerve-wracking for me. He's an intimidating guy, and I love the guy and think he's amazing, but it was wild to see how everybody reacted and treated us, obviously being overseas. That was my biggest memory was playing with Tiger on the first team."

Woods and DeChambeau faced off against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in their Saturday Foursomes encounter. Team USA's representatives played well in this round, but Fleetwood and Molinari ultimately won the point.

Aside from this instance, Bryson DeChambeau also discussed the Friday's foursomes matchup during the same Ryder Cup when he was paired with Phil Mickelson.

Bryson DeChambeau shares how Phil Mickelson needed some "pep talk" during the 2018 Ryder Cup

After talking about Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau talked about the Friday Foursomes of the 2018 Ryder Cup, where he and Phil Mickelson faced Sergio García and Alex Noren. Interestingly, Mickelson took the tee shot, but on the third shot, he required some encouragement. DeChambeau mentioned that this was an odd moment for him as he was sharing the space with an experienced golfer.

The 32-year-old golfer explained,

"Oh, and then another one was Phil Mickelson. He wasn't playing that great then, and he goes, Bryson, I just need a pep talk right now. You need to give me a pep talk. As a veteran, the second most winning golfer in our era. For me to give him a pep talk down the third fairway, I was like, this is so wrong. The roles have been reversed. What's going on? That was nuts."

Talking about the matchup, Bryson DeChambeau and Mickelson dropped the point to Sergio García and Alex Noren, as Team Europe gained a significant advantage.

