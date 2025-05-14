Bryson DeChambeau reveals reason for skipping Ryder Cup dinner as one of only two LIV Golfers invited

Bryson DeChambeau was one of two LIV Golf players who were extended an invitation for a Ryder Cup team dinner in Philadelphia by US captain Keegan Bradley during the Truist Championship week. The other LIV Golf player invited was five-time major championship winner Brooks Koepka.

Despite the invitation, DeChambeau didn't attend the dinner in person. The LIV Golfer, who would compete at the 2025 PGA Championship, revealed that his absence was due to severe weather delays. When asked about his thoughts on being invited to the Ryder Cup dinner, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, it was awesome. It's an incredible honor. Unfortunately, we had massive storms that morning that delayed me 3 1/2 hours, and I couldn't make it to the dinner. But I saw it on Zoom and also talked to the captain about it, and I was step in step with him. We had a great conversation after."

The 2024 PGA Championship winner, who has been the most consistent major performer, further talked about his return to the Ryder Cup team as a real possibility on his own merit.

"Look, I've got to keep playing good golf and I've got to hopefully -- hopefully I can make it on points alone. That's the goal. From everything I heard, it was pretty inspirational, and I know the captain is going to be a great leader for the team, whoever he chooses and whoever makes the team. He's going to do a great job at Bethpage," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau has been an integral part of the US team in two Ryder Cups before, in 2018 and 2021. He'll make his eighth appearance at the PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Where is Bryson DeChambeau placed in the Ryder Cup standings?

Bryson DeChambeau is placed fifth in the Ryder Cup standings with 8,190 points. He's over 8,000 points behind Scottie Scheffler, who has 16,360 points and is positioned first in the standings. He's also over 650 points behind Collin Morikawa, who is fifth.

Despite not competing on the PGA Tour full time, he's the only LIV Golfer to be in the top 50 of the Ryder Cup standings. For the unversed, Ryder Cup points are awarded based on player earnings: 1 point per $1,000 from 2024 majors and 1.5 points per $1,000 from 2025 majors. Further, players also earn points from regular PGA Tour and signature events.

Let's take a look at the Ryder Cup standings:

Scottie Scheffler: 16,360.75

Xander Schauffele: 11,573.11

Justin Thomas: 9,342.83

Collin Morikawa: 8,856.10

Bryson DeChambeau: 8,190.00

Russell Henley: 7,877.80

Andrew Novak: 5,858.10

Maverick McNealy: 5,787.71

Brian Harman: 5,767.89

Patrick Cantlay: 5,155.83

J.J. Spaun: 5,048.99

Harris English: 4,154.30

Daniel Berger: 4,017.42

Tom Hoge: 3,734.61

Tony Finau: 3,579.83

Lucas Glover: 3,413.83

Billy Horschel: 3,370.78

Wyndham Clark: 3,317.06

Michael Kim: 3,067.95

Akshay Bhatia: 3,049.76

