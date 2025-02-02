  • home icon
Bryson DeChambeau's candid revelation after being beaten by 734th-ranked player in the world: "I was not prepared"

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 02, 2025 22:29 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau was considered the favorite going into the International Series India event. However, he fell a little short as 734th-ranked Ollie Schniederjans took home the title.

At the start of the final round on Sunday, DeChambeau was placed T11. However, staging a brilliant comeback, he moved up nine spots on the leaderboard. He didn't card a single bogey in the last round. Despite recording five birdies and one eagle, the LIV Golf star fell four strokes behind Schniederjans, who secured the victory.

Even though it was a shocking loss, DeChambeau took it sportingly and commended Schniederjans (via LIV Golf Weekly).

"Ollie is a great, incredible golfer, he beat my butt in college numerous times. So it was really really impressive to see how well he’s playing, and I wish I could have given him a run for my money, but I was not prepared."

He further added:

"Not as prepared as I could have been, and unfortunately, I didn’t give him a run. But he’s a well-deserved champion, and he deserves every, every bit of the accolades that comes with it."

DeChambeau has the LIV Golf 2025 season-opener slated to take place next week in Riyadh.

Exploring final top 50 of International Series India ft. Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau placed T2 with a total score of six-under at the International Series India event on Sunday.

Fellow LIV Golfers Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer placed T3 behind him after carding 2-under. Ollie Schniederjans was undoubtedly the star of the show, winning the tournament with a score of 10-under at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

Here's taking a look at the top 50 of the International Series India event:

  • 1 Ollie Schniederjans -10
  • 2 Bryson DeChambeau -6
  • T3 Joaquin Niemann -2
  • T3 Abraham Ancer -2
  • T5 Kazuki Higa Par
  • T5 Sebastian Munoz Par
  • T5 Eugenio Chacarra Par
  • T8 Kevin Yuan +1
  • T8 Chase Koepka +1
  • T10 Travis Smyth +2
  • T10 Richard T. Lee +2
  • T10 Scott Vincent +2
  • T10 Charlie Lindh +2
  • T10 Anirban Lahiri +2
  • T10 Justin Quiban +2
  • T16 Stefano Mazzoli +3
  • T16 Julien Sale +3
  • T16 Jeunghun Wang +3
  • T19 Santiago De la Fuente +4
  • T19 Cameron Tringale +4
  • T21 Maximilian Rottluff +5
  • T21 Wade Ormsby +5
  • T21 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam +5
  • T24 M.J. Maguire +7
  • T24 Frederik Kjettrup +7
  • T24 Daihan Lee +7
  • T24 Maverick Antcliff +7
  • T24 Sadom Kaewkanjana +7
  • T24 Prom Meesawat +7
  • T24 Gaganjeet Bhullar +7
  • T24 Danthai Boonma +7
  • T32 Jose Toledo +8
  • T32 Manav Shah +8
  • T32 Poom Saksansin +8
  • T32 Junghwan Lee +8
  • T32 Jazz Janewattananond +8
  • T32 Tomoyo Ikemura +8
  • T32 Soomin Lee +8
  • T39 Yeongsu Kim +9
  • T39 Karandeep Kochhar +9
  • T39 Micah Shin +9
  • T39 Steve Lewton +9
  • T39 Taichi Kho +9
  • 44 Paul Casey +10
  • T45 Luis Masaveu +11
  • T45 David Horsey +11
  • T45 Yuvraj Sandhu +11
  • T48 Chang, Wei-lun +12
  • T48 Shubhankar Sharma +12
  • T48 Tanapat Pichaikool +12

