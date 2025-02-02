Bryson DeChambeau's candid revelation after being beaten by 734th-ranked player in the world: "I was not prepared"

Bryson DeChambeau was considered the favorite going into the International Series India event. However, he fell a little short as 734th-ranked Ollie Schniederjans took home the title.
At the start of the final round on Sunday, DeChambeau was placed T11. However, staging a brilliant comeback, he moved up nine spots on the leaderboard. He didn't card a single bogey in the last round. Despite recording five birdies and one eagle, the LIV Golf star fell four strokes behind Schniederjans, who secured the victory.
Even though it was a shocking loss, DeChambeau took it sportingly and commended Schniederjans (via LIV Golf Weekly).
"Ollie is a great, incredible golfer, he beat my butt in college numerous times. So it was really really impressive to see how well he’s playing, and I wish I could have given him a run for my money, but I was not prepared."
He further added:
"Not as prepared as I could have been, and unfortunately, I didn’t give him a run. But he’s a well-deserved champion, and he deserves every, every bit of the accolades that comes with it."
DeChambeau has the LIV Golf 2025 season-opener slated to take place next week in Riyadh.
Exploring final top 50 of International Series India ft. Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau placed T2 with a total score of six-under at the International Series India event on Sunday.
Fellow LIV Golfers Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer placed T3 behind him after carding 2-under. Ollie Schniederjans was undoubtedly the star of the show, winning the tournament with a score of 10-under at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.
Here's taking a look at the top 50 of the International Series India event:
- 1 Ollie Schniederjans -10
- 2 Bryson DeChambeau -6
- T3 Joaquin Niemann -2
- T3 Abraham Ancer -2
- T5 Kazuki Higa Par
- T5 Sebastian Munoz Par
- T5 Eugenio Chacarra Par
- T8 Kevin Yuan +1
- T8 Chase Koepka +1
- T10 Travis Smyth +2
- T10 Richard T. Lee +2
- T10 Scott Vincent +2
- T10 Charlie Lindh +2
- T10 Anirban Lahiri +2
- T10 Justin Quiban +2
- T16 Stefano Mazzoli +3
- T16 Julien Sale +3
- T16 Jeunghun Wang +3
- T19 Santiago De la Fuente +4
- T19 Cameron Tringale +4
- T21 Maximilian Rottluff +5
- T21 Wade Ormsby +5
- T21 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam +5
- T24 M.J. Maguire +7
- T24 Frederik Kjettrup +7
- T24 Daihan Lee +7
- T24 Maverick Antcliff +7
- T24 Sadom Kaewkanjana +7
- T24 Prom Meesawat +7
- T24 Gaganjeet Bhullar +7
- T24 Danthai Boonma +7
- T32 Jose Toledo +8
- T32 Manav Shah +8
- T32 Poom Saksansin +8
- T32 Junghwan Lee +8
- T32 Jazz Janewattananond +8
- T32 Tomoyo Ikemura +8
- T32 Soomin Lee +8
- T39 Yeongsu Kim +9
- T39 Karandeep Kochhar +9
- T39 Micah Shin +9
- T39 Steve Lewton +9
- T39 Taichi Kho +9
- 44 Paul Casey +10
- T45 Luis Masaveu +11
- T45 David Horsey +11
- T45 Yuvraj Sandhu +11
- T48 Chang, Wei-lun +12
- T48 Shubhankar Sharma +12
- T48 Tanapat Pichaikool +12