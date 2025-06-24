Bryson DeChambeau's ‘fine-tuning’ in Dallas as he gets set to make his first appearance after U.S. Open heartbreak

Bryson DeChambeau did not advance past the cutline at the 2025 U.S. Open, held at Oakmont Country Club. Entering the Major as the defending champion, DeChambeau concluded his tournament at 10-over-par after two rounds, missing the cut by three shots.

Almost two weeks after his disappointment at Oakmont, DeChambeau will be back in action at LIV Golf Dallas this week. He has already arrived at the course. The official Instagram account of the Saudi-backed league shared a series of pictures of the Crushers GC captain getting his final preparations in for the tournament. The post was captioned:

“@brysondechambeau fine tuning in Dallas.”

In the opening round at the U.S. Open, DeChambeau recorded a 3-over 73, registering two birdies and five bogeys. His second round proved more difficult, as he posted a 7-over 77. That round included three birdies, eight bogeys, and a double bogey. With a two-day total of 150, he tied for 91st place, falling short of the 7-over cutline.

DeChambeau had entered this year’s U.S. Open following a strong track record at the event. He secured the 2024 title at Pinehurst with a 6-under-par 274, finishing one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy. He also won the championship in 2020, also finishing at 6-under, where he maintained a six-stroke lead over runner-up Matthew Wolff at Winged Foot.

Across his professional career, DeChambeau has accumulated a total of nine PGA Tour victories, three wins on the European Tour, and three individual titles on the LIV Golf circuit. He has also twice finished as a runner-up in the PGA Championship.

Despite not advancing at Oakmont, Bryson DeChambeau’s record remains notable with two U.S. Open titles and consistent appearances near the top of major championship leaderboards.

How has Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 season been so far?

Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 season has included a strong presence across both LIV Golf and major PGA Tour events. Competing globally, he has maintained consistent form with multiple top-10 finishes, including a victory in Korea and a runner-up result in Mexico City.

His appearances at major championships also featured two top-five finishes, most notably at the PGA Championship. While he missed the cut at the U.S. Open, his overall performances reflect a steady season marked by competitive scoring and high placements across varied courses and formats.

Below is a summary of Bryson DeChambeau's results in LIV Golf and PGA Tour tournaments through June 2025.

LIV Golf Tournaments (2025)

LIV Golf Riyadh: T6

LIV Golf Adelaide: T18

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T20

LIV Golf Singapore: T10

LIV Golf Miami: 5

LIV Golf Mexico City: T2

LIV Golf Korea: 1

LIV Golf Virginia: T4

PGA Tour / Major Championships (2025)

Masters Tournament: T5

PGA Championship: T2

U.S. Open: Missed Cut

