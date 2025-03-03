Bryson DeChambeau's loyalty remains with LIV amid splitting rumors - REPORT

Rumors continue to swirl that Bryson DeChambeau might be looking for a quick and easy return to the PGA Tour. An initial rumor claimed that LIV had rejected his demand for a $280 million contract and that he would in turn be returning to the Tour as soon as possible. There has been no verification of said reports.

Despite all the rumors, the latest report from a source close to DeChambeau confirms that his loyalty is still with LIV Golf and that he's not angling for a return to his former tour.

The source said via The Mirror:

"The captains have a 25 percent equity stake in their teams. They are committed to the long-term success and future of their teams and the league.”

It's also worth noting that DeChambeau's contract does not end this year. He is signed through 2026. At that point, he could potentially be eligible to return to the PGA Tour depending on how things play out with the PIF merger. However, until then, he is signed to LIV and cannot leave yet.

DeChambeau has long been a big proponent of the tour and has cited it as a big reason his YouTube channel has taken off, and the rumors that he is leaving as soon as possible remain just that: rumors without any credible backing.

Even Lee Westwood, a fellow LIV player, chimed in on the rumors when they went viral. He essentially said they were utter nonsense not worth paying attention to, reiterating that Bryson DeChambeau is and will be a LIV Golf player.

Bryson DeChambeau once revealed what LIV money had aided him in doing

Whether or not Bryson DeChambeau did demand $280 million from LIV Golf, the golfer with a net worth of over $44 million (Forbes), has been able to do things financially that LIV has aided him in. One thing includes spending over $1 million on his YouTube.

Bryson DeChambeau is not leaving LIV Golf yet (Image via Imagn)

He joked after signing his 2022 contract with the rebel tour that he was broke after putting all his money into various places. Via Irish Star, he said at the time:

"Whether it's my foundation, or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex, or taking care of my family, taking care of what we've got going with our content creation Regecy, numerous other things too. So, it's already moved. I'm again broke."

DeChambeau has been able to continue diversifying his portfolio with investments and the growth of his YouTube channel thanks to the money he has earned since signing that deal. He's gone on to become a repeat winner at the US Open and one of LIV Golf's most notable names.

