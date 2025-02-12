Bryson DeChambeau sets confident target at Augusta days after LIV Golfers got allowed into The Open

Bryson DeChambeau has never been more confident about his Masters destiny. The 31-year-old, still chasing his first green jacket, believes it's only a matter of time before he breaks through at Augusta National. Meanwhile, he discussed the matter exclusively with a journalist and pointed out his pathway.

"I just love coming back to Augusta every single year, and I really believe that I’m going to get it done there one of these days. It’s just a matter of time and continued hard work and learning from my failures,” DeChambeau told the media (via Golf Monthly).

DeChambeau's Masters journey began with promise, earning Low Amateur honors in 2016 as he finished T21. However, after confidently calling Augusta a "par 67" in his 20s, the course repeatedly proved him wrong, ending up with two missed cuts and a best finish of T34 across four straight Masters.

It was only last year that DeChambeau finally cracked the top 10 finishing tied for sixth. He entered the final round in fifth, just four shots behind Scottie Scheffler, but couldn't continue the momentum as the World No. 1 pulled away.

However, his passion for the Masters stems from childhood, inspired by Tiger Woods's legendary chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005. The experience of playing at Augusta only added to his desire further as he said:

"I thought to myself ‘OK, this is an event that I want to be a part of.’ When I saw Augusta for the first time and experienced the people there and the pro shop, the people in the shop and the head pros that are there, they’re just fantastic.”

Beyond Augusta, DeChambeau is aiming for a career slam. With two U.S. Open titles, he needs a Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship to join the elite group of just five players who have achieved that in the modern era. Meanwhile, the star golfer recently interacted with the Eagles player who won the Super Bowl.

Bryson DeChambeau challenges $25.8M Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley to golf showdown

Bryson DeChambeau is starting a new season of his famous YouTube series, Break 50, with an exciting list of guests. Among them is Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, fresh off a Super Bowl LIX victory on February 9. With a net worth of $25.8M (as per Forbes), Barkley recently vowed to break 80 in the offseason in an X post writing:

"If I don't break 80 this offseason... I gotta give up the game."

To that, DeChambeau quickly responded by inviting him for an episode of Break 50 replying:

"How about we just break 50 together👀 , DeChambeau said.'

Barkley answered back, saying: " Just say the word!! I'm kinda rusty.. Was a little busy😂😂"

The second season of Break 50 will kick off on February 12, with golf content creators Garrett Clark and Grant Horvat appearing in the first episode. Last season, Bryson DeChambeau's series became one of YouTube's most-watched shows, with the presence of Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Paige Spiranac and U.S. President Donald Trump. The episode featuring the president received over 11 million views, making it the most-watched in the series.

