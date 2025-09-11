  • home icon
  • Bryson DeChambeau shares a 4-word reaction to his new challenge

Bryson DeChambeau shares a 4-word reaction to his new challenge

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 11, 2025 01:54 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau - Image Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau recently embarked on another exciting new golf challenge. He attempted to break the course record at Tour 18 Golf Course, a public course in Atascocita, Texas.

DeChambeau posted a teaser of his new YouTube video on Instagram. In the video, he said he was moving forward with his YouTube series where he attempts to break the course record at random golf courses.

In the video, the nine-time PGA Tour winner could be seen zipping up his golf bag as he geared up to hit the course. He wrote in the caption:

“I’m dialed in now.”
Still taken from Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@brysondechambeau
Still taken from Bryson DeChambeau’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@brysondechambeau

The course record for the Tour 18 Golf Course is 9-under 63. To break the record, Bryson DeChambeau needed to shoot 10-under 62.

DeChambeau scored 65 across 18 holes at the course. He failed to complete the challenge, missing his target by three strokes.

At the end of the YouTube video, the LIV Golf star expressed disappointment in his results. He noted that he made a “great putt” on the 18th hole to finish the round, but still failed to break the course record. He jokingly said that he was so sad he wanted to go and “cry in a corner.”

Last week, Bryson DeChambeau finally completed his Shot Cup challenge, which he started in August. For the challenge, the two-time major champion attempted to shoot a ball from the first floor of his house to the second floor into a tiny shot cup.

It took DeChambeau 12 days to complete the challenge. On day 12, he posted a video of the phenomenal shot he made into the shot cup, and wrote in the caption:

“I’m going home now…”
The Modesto native partnered with Underdog for the challenge, and when he succeeded, he gave away a Bentley to one lucky follower.

Bryson DeChambeau attempts to break 50 with basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd

Bryson DeChambeau recently featured Jason Kidd in an episode of his Break 50 series. He partnered with the Hall of Famer and the two attempted to break 50 at Trinity Forest Country Club.

DeChambeau and Kidd first warmed up at the range before heading to the first hole. During the round, they could be seen laughing and discussing their careers as they played.

DeChambeau and Kidd attempt to break 50 _ Image Source: YouTube/@brysondechambeau
DeChambeau and Kidd attempt to break 50 _ Image Source: YouTube/@brysondechambeau

The NBA legend asked Bryson DeChambeau to share how he manages to be an entertainer and a golfer at the same time. The LIV Golf star revealed that he tries to strike a balance by flipping a “switch” between the two roles and knowing when to switch things up when necessary.

At the end of the round, the duo was unable to break 50, having registered 53 across 18 holes.

