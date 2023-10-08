Bryson DeChambeau shares best moves for more yards

Among the many strengths that have helped Bryson DeChambeau excel in professional golf is the long reach of his drives. It is a skill that is highly valued by those who practice the sport, both professionally and recreationally.

For the latter, DeChambeau published a series of tips on Golf.com that he has put into practice to add yardage to his long drives.

DeChambeau emphasized that amateur players do not need to study the biomechanical details of the long swing. They can pay attention to a number of details that positively influence this action of the game.

Bryson DeChambeu listed his tips one through four and shared them with a picture of himself initiating a drive. The image shows the details that illustrate his tips.

Bryson DeChambeau hits a drive shot (Image via Michael Schwartz for Golf.com).

Below are the tips that Bryson DeChambeau shared on Golf.com:

"1. Reach for it: Look how high and around my hands are. The farther I raise them from the ball, the more time and distance I have to apply force leading up to impact.

2. Torque at the top: I like to feel tension in my left shoulder at the top, just as my hips start to unwind. This rotational force is a serious power multiplier.

3. Max out your hip turn: One of my goals is to get my rear end facing the target at the top. This ensures a full turn and stops any kind of sway off the ball.

4. Raise the roof: As I take the club back, I want the sensation of weightlessness. See how my front foot is off the ground. This helps me create force back into the ground coming down."

What are Bryson DeChambeau's driving statistics?

For several seasons, Bryson DeChambeau has been ranked among the best players in the world in terms of average driving distance. In fact, he finished the 2019-20 season as the top player on the PGA Tour in this statistic.

DeChambeau hits a long drive at the LIV Golf Bedminster (Image via Getty).

In his final full season on the PGA Tour (2020-21), he also finished first in average driving distance. In that season, DeChambeau averaged 323.7 yards. His longest drive was 414 yards. This helped him finish first in Stroke Gained (SG): Off-The-Tee (1,162) and fifth in SG: Tee-To-Green (1,367).

In 2021-22, a season he did not finish on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau had an average distance of 319 yards, with a longest drive of 404 yards.

As for his LIV Golf performance, DeChambeau has continued to excel in that statistic. In the current season, his second on the circuit, he averaged 316.6 yards, third among the 48 players playing there.