Bryson DeChambeau shares ‘crazy’ golf shot as he enjoys the off season making videos

Bryson DeChambeau is known for attempting crazy trick shots and sharing them on his social media. On Wednesday, September 10, the world-class golfer posted a reel to his Instagram page, pulling off yet another incredible shot.The LIV Golf star's viral video began with a man dressed in a black ski mask beginning a 5-second countdown on an iPad and beginning to run as fast as he could away from the setup. As the countdown hit zero, DeChambeau played a stinger with an iron aimed at the man.The man, who dressed in all-black clothing, jumped as the ball threaded through his legs. Impressed with his own skills of being able to control the golf ball's flight, he captioned the reel (via Instagram @brysondechambeau):&quot;That's crazy...&quot;Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's most recent trickshot (via Instagram @brysondechambeau): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post quickly went viral on Instagram and all over social media. Within less than 12 hours of posting the reel on the platform, it has earned over 80,000 likes.This reel came shortly after the Crushers GC captain's challenge, where he attempted to hole out a ping pong ball into a shot glass from a story below. Bryson DeChambeau accomplished that feat within 12 days and gave away a yellow colored Bentley to a fan to celebrate.Keegan Bradley speaks on Bryson DeChambeau's Ryder Cup attitudeKeegan Bradley is teeing it up at the 2025 Procore Championship this week in Napa Valley, California. At a press conference post his practice round, the Team USA captain spoke about Bryson DeChambeau's attitude and contribution to the Ryder Cup team.While stating that the golf world is in a divide at the moment with the battles between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Bradley explained that the responsibility of maintaining a balance has fallen on DeChambeau. He also said that despite the added pressure, the latter goes above and beyond for his fellow USA Ryder Cup teammates.Here's a look at what Keegan Bradley had to say about Bryson DeChambeau's Ryder Cup attitude (via The Golfing Gazette):&quot;Yeah, in the golf world right now we’re in an awkward spot with where we sit in the golf world. A lot of that responsibility has fallen on Bryson. He has to make a much bigger effort than a lot of the guys. Bryson was there last night. He’s been incredible. He’s been more than willing to go above and beyond for this team. I think it’s a testament to what a good teammate Bryson is. I think it’s actually really cool to see, for the guys to see.&quot;Keegan Bradley went on to say that the LIV Golf star shows his commitment to the team by flying and attending every meeting, no matter what. The Team USA captain commended DeChambeau on not just being a fantastic golfer but also being a good person and influence, especially to the younger players on the roster.