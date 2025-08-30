  • home icon
Bryson DeChambeau surpasses Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann & other LIV Golfers in a major stat race

By Anusha M
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:48 GMT
Jon Rahm (L), Bryson DeChambeau (C) and Joaquin Niemann - Source - Getty

Bryson DeChambeau came on top of the table, defeating notable fellow golfers, in one of the major LIV Golf statistical races this season. DeChambeau finished in the third position on the individual standings after scoring 144.74 points throughout the 13-event season. He claimed one win this year at the LIV Golf Korea and had seven top 10 finishes overall.

Despite ending up at No. 3 on the individual scoreboard, Bryson DeChambeau beat Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann to record the most yards hit by any LIV golfer in 2025. Rahm, who did not win a single event this season, claimed the Individual championship by defeating Niemann by a small margin.

Niemann, on the other hand, claimed five titles this year yet narrowly missed out on the champion ring by a few points. Yet, the first and second-ranked players were no match for DeChambeau, who surpassed them to hit the longest distance from the tee, 174,759 yards in total.

In a recent post on X, the LIV Golf League shared how much distance Bryson DeChambeau hit in real terms. The total yards amount to 99 miles, which is equivalent to the distance between New York and Philadelphia, 18 Mount Everests, 1748 football fields, and 58 Golden Gate Bridges, among others. The caption of the post read:

"😱@brysondech hit 174,759 yards in total from the tee in 2025 - the most of any LIV Golf player 💪 Here's what that looks like in real terms."
Bryson DeChambeau is known for driving long distances since his initial days in professional golf. He was also the longest driver on the PGA Tour back in 2020.

When Bryson DeChambeau tutored fans to hit long drivers

Bryson DeChambeau is quite popular for hitting the ball straight and far off the tee, and remains one of the longest drivers in the golf world. The 31-year-old is also known to get his clubs custom-made using his analytical approach, which seemingly gives him an edge on the golf course.

In a tutorial video released by LIV Golf last year, DeChambeau shared some tips and tricks to achieve long distances. He started by crediting some former golfers from whom he learnt to hit long drivers, namely Kyle Berkshire, Martin Borgmeier, Josh Koch, Sam Judah, and Justin James. The LIV golfer said (1:31 onwards):

"The most important thing when learning how to accumulate power and distance is going to be the the fact you got to just be a little psycho you got to swing as hard as you can but don't give it the energy like you're swinging it fast."
"It's not about quickness it's about how much you can load energy into the club and that's a completely different thing than what most people think or know of," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau also stressed about freeing up the body and letting it move while hitting the shot to remove to maintain the athletic motion.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
