Bryson DeChambeau teases imitating $440M-worth actor with potential opening tee at the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau might bring some Hollywood flair to the 2025 Ryder Cup. The American golfer teased fans on Instagram, hinting that he could pull off a “Happy Gilmore” swing on the opening tee at Bethpage Black next month.

DeChambeau recently made a cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2, currently streaming on Netflix. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 comedy starring $440M worth actor Adam Sandler (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

DeChambeau wasn’t the only Tour star involved as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Rickie Fowler also made appearances, along with legends like Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Sir Nick Faldo, and Lee Trevino. LPGA star Charley Hull and influencer Paige Spiranac also featured in cameo roles.

On Thursday, August 7, DeChambeau shared a video on his Instagram story where he jokingly asked fans:

"What are the odds I do this on the 1st tee at the Ryder Cup?!"

He then bit into his One Brand protein bar before launching a Happy Gilmore-style drive into his practice net and screamed 'wooooo' in excitement. The person filming chimed in, saying:

“Not sure about the scream…”

A still from Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram story (via @brysondechambeau)

DeChambeau also added a poll asking fans if he should actually go through with it at the Ryder Cup. As of now, 93% have voted “yes.”

With his Ryder Cup spot already confirmed by US captain Keegan Bradley, the 31-year-old could have the chance to give fans a memorable start to the USA vs. Europe showdown. Before that, DeChambeau is set to tee it up at LIV Golf Chicago, the second-last stop of the 2025 regular season.

How has Bryson DeChambeau played in the 2025 season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the standout performers in the 2025 LIV Golf season. He currently sits third in the season-long standings after competing in 11 events. His season has included a win in Korea and seven top-10 finishes so far.

DeChambeau opened the year with a T6 finish in Riyadh, followed by a T18 in Adelaide. In March, he placed T20 in Hong Kong before improving to T10 in Singapore. In April, he finished 5th in Miami and T2 in Mexico City.

His best result came in Korea, where he secured a victory. He followed that with a T4 in Virginia and a T9 in Dallas. Although he slipped to a T30 finish in Andalucía, he bounced back with a T11 in the United Kingdom last month.

Statistically, Bryson DeChambeau has been equally solid. He leads the tour in driving distance (328.1 yards) and scrambling percentage (65.75%). He’s also third in birdies (149), tied second in eagles (7), sixth in greens in regulation (69.53%), and tied for ninth in both putting average (1.58) and fairways hit (62.34%).

