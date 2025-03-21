Bryson DeChambeau tests "cheapest golf clubs" from $128.79 billion-worth brand in latest YouTube challenge

Along with being a top 20 ranked professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau is also an acclaimed YouTuber. With 1.78 million subscribers on his channel, DeChambeau is one of the most followed golfers and has collaborated with big personalities like U.S. President Donald Trump.
While DeChambeau is most popular for his "Break 50" challenge which he attempted with President Trump, the 2024 U.S. Open winner recently took up another challenge. In this challenge, DeChambeau can be seen playing with cheap golf clubs from $128.79 billion-worth brand - Temu.
You can watch Bryson DeCheambeau testing the cheap golf clubs from Temu in the video below:
This is not the first time Bryson DeChambeau is trying different golf clubs for a YouTube video. Previously, DeChambeau tried clubs from Amazon and attempted to beat popular creator GM Golf. This contest between DeChambeau and GM Golf ended in a tie in regulation, but the latter was able to beat the LIV Golfer in a putt off. This video received 1.5 million views and 23k likes.
As for his professional golf career, Bryson DeChambeau recently played in LIV Golf Singapore. After three rounds at the Sentosa Golf Club, DeChambeau carded 74-65-67 to finish in a tie for 10th. It's worth noting that the American golfer is yet to register his first win in LIV Golf this year.
How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn at LIV Golf Singapore?
The 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event had a total purse of $25 million. While Joaquin Niemann earned the lion's share of this purse ($4 million), Bryson DeChambeau earned $371,250 for finishing T10. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Singaore:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: $4 million
- 2. Brooks Koepka: $2.25 million
- 3. Ben Campbell: $1.5 million
- David Puig: $1 million
- T5. Louis Oosthuizen: $615,500
- T5. Jon Rahm: $615,500
- T5. Cameron Tringale: $615,500
- T5. Sebastian Munoz: $615,500
- T5. Dustin Johnson: $615,500
- T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $371,250
- T10. Abraham Ancer: $371,250
- T10. Paul Casey: $371,250
- T10. Jason Kokrak: $371,250
- T14. Richard Bland: $280,000
- T14. Luis Masaveu: $280,000
- T14. Kevin Na: $280,000
- T14. Charl Schwartzel: $280,000
- T14. Lucas Herbert: $280,000
- T19. Tyrrell Hatton: $188,500
- T19. Harold Varner III: $188,500
- T19. Caleb Surratt: $188,500
- T19. Phil Mickelson: $188,500
- T19. Cameron Smith: $188,500
- 24. Thomas Pieters: $167,500
- T25. Anirban Lahiri: $161,250
- T25. Tom McKibbin: $161,250
- T25. Chieh-Po Lee: $161,250
- T25. Patrick Reed: $161,250
- T29. Talor Gooch: $152,500
- T29. Peter Uihlein: $152,500
- T29. Dean Burmester: $152,500
- T32. Adrian Meronk: $142,500
- T32. Sergio Garcia: $142,500
- T32. Matt Jones: $142,500
- T32. Brendan Steele: $142,500
- T32. Danny Lee: $142,500
- 37. Carlos Ortiz: $135,000
- T38. Andy Ogletree: $122,500
- T38. Bubba Watson: $122,500
- T38. Henrik Stenson: $122,500
- T41. Charles Howell III: $115,000
- T41. Branden Grace: $115,000
- T41. Yubin Jang: $115,000
- T44. Martin Kaymer: $107,500
- T44. Matthew Wolff: $107,500
- T44. John Catlin: $107,500
- T47. Lee Westwood: $50,000
- T47. Anthony Kim: $50,000
- T49. Ian Poulter: $50,000
- T49. Sam Horsfield: $50,000
- T51. Marc Leishman: $60,000
- T51. Mito Pereira: $60,000
- 53. Graeme McDowell: $60,000
- 54. Frederik Kjettrup: $50,000