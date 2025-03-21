Bryson DeChambeau tests "cheapest golf clubs" from $128.79 billion-worth brand in latest YouTube challenge

Along with being a top 20 ranked professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau is also an acclaimed YouTuber. With 1.78 million subscribers on his channel, DeChambeau is one of the most followed golfers and has collaborated with big personalities like U.S. President Donald Trump.

While DeChambeau is most popular for his "Break 50" challenge which he attempted with President Trump, the 2024 U.S. Open winner recently took up another challenge. In this challenge, DeChambeau can be seen playing with cheap golf clubs from $128.79 billion-worth brand - Temu.

You can watch Bryson DeCheambeau testing the cheap golf clubs from Temu in the video below:

This is not the first time Bryson DeChambeau is trying different golf clubs for a YouTube video. Previously, DeChambeau tried clubs from Amazon and attempted to beat popular creator GM Golf. This contest between DeChambeau and GM Golf ended in a tie in regulation, but the latter was able to beat the LIV Golfer in a putt off. This video received 1.5 million views and 23k likes.

As for his professional golf career, Bryson DeChambeau recently played in LIV Golf Singapore. After three rounds at the Sentosa Golf Club, DeChambeau carded 74-65-67 to finish in a tie for 10th. It's worth noting that the American golfer is yet to register his first win in LIV Golf this year.

How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn at LIV Golf Singapore?

The 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event had a total purse of $25 million. While Joaquin Niemann earned the lion's share of this purse ($4 million), Bryson DeChambeau earned $371,250 for finishing T10. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Singaore:

1. Joaquin Niemann: $4 million

2. Brooks Koepka: $2.25 million

3. Ben Campbell: $1.5 million

David Puig: $1 million

T5. Louis Oosthuizen: $615,500

T5. Jon Rahm: $615,500

T5. Cameron Tringale: $615,500

T5. Sebastian Munoz: $615,500

T5. Dustin Johnson: $615,500

T10. Bryson DeChambeau : $371,250

: $371,250 T10. Abraham Ancer: $371,250

T10. Paul Casey: $371,250

T10. Jason Kokrak: $371,250

T14. Richard Bland: $280,000

T14. Luis Masaveu: $280,000

T14. Kevin Na: $280,000

T14. Charl Schwartzel: $280,000

T14. Lucas Herbert: $280,000

T19. Tyrrell Hatton: $188,500

T19. Harold Varner III: $188,500

T19. Caleb Surratt: $188,500

T19. Phil Mickelson: $188,500

T19. Cameron Smith: $188,500

24. Thomas Pieters: $167,500

T25. Anirban Lahiri: $161,250

T25. Tom McKibbin: $161,250

T25. Chieh-Po Lee: $161,250

T25. Patrick Reed: $161,250

T29. Talor Gooch: $152,500

T29. Peter Uihlein: $152,500

T29. Dean Burmester: $152,500

T32. Adrian Meronk: $142,500

T32. Sergio Garcia: $142,500

T32. Matt Jones: $142,500

T32. Brendan Steele: $142,500

T32. Danny Lee: $142,500

37. Carlos Ortiz: $135,000

T38. Andy Ogletree: $122,500

T38. Bubba Watson: $122,500

T38. Henrik Stenson: $122,500

T41. Charles Howell III: $115,000

T41. Branden Grace: $115,000

T41. Yubin Jang: $115,000

T44. Martin Kaymer: $107,500

T44. Matthew Wolff: $107,500

T44. John Catlin: $107,500

T47. Lee Westwood: $50,000

T47. Anthony Kim: $50,000

T49. Ian Poulter: $50,000

T49. Sam Horsfield: $50,000

T51. Marc Leishman: $60,000

T51. Mito Pereira: $60,000

53. Graeme McDowell: $60,000

54. Frederik Kjettrup: $50,000

