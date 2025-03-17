President Donald Trump claims another club championship in Florida, calls it his 'last'

President Donald Trump recently announced on social media that he had won another club championship at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida. He also mentioned that it was probably his last win.

Donald Trump is a huge golf fan and is often seen playing during his free time. He has claimed to have won a couple of club championships in the past, with the most recent one being this Sunday.

On Sunday, March 16, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about his latest win.

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the even. Such fun," he wrote.

This is reportedly Trump's second win in three months on the golf course. A couple of months ago, he had reportedly won the Senior Club Championship in Florida after firing a 68.

Donald Trump praises Rory McIlroy in recent meeting with Irish Prime Minister

Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Rory McIlroy during a recent meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. While speaking to the media at the White House, he said he loved the star golfer.

"I think Rory's great, he's a great golfer," he said. "He just won two weeks ago, he's a great guy. I played golf with him three weeks ago and he's really a fantastic player."

"He's in good form, too. When he played with me, he played very well I can tell you. Rory is certainly one of the favorites, he's always going to be one. He's a very talented guy, he's a very good person, too," he added.

Last year, McIlroy had also expressed optimism toward the PGA Tour-PIF merger after Trump's return to office. He had said that he was hopeful that the newly appointed President would help in accelerating the whole procedure.

"He can be influential," he said as per BBC. "I saw it when I was playing with Sheikh Hamdan of Abu Dhabi [on] the day [Trump] got elected in November. I don't think people appreciate how much respect he has [in the Middle East]."

McIlroy is part of the PGA Tour's transaction committee overlooking the PGA Tour and PIF deal talks. However, he has been out of any publicized meetings related to the deal.

Recently, Donald Trump also met PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan alongside PGA Tour Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott at the White House.

