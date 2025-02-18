  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Charlie Woods
  • Charlie Woods to tee up alongside Donald Trump’s 17-yo granddaughter at junior event: Report

Charlie Woods to tee up alongside Donald Trump’s 17-yo granddaughter at junior event: Report

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 18, 2025 12:50 GMT
Charlie Woods to play with Donald Trump
Charlie Woods to play with Donald Trump's grandaughter (Images via GETTY)

Charlie Woods is reportedly set to compete alongside Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, at the Junior Invitational. The duo will be participating in the premier under-18 event, which will take place from March 19 to March 22 at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina.

Ad

A few days ago, it was reported that Woods Jr. was set to return to action with the Junior Invitational. On Monday, February 18, Brentley Romine of Golf Channel reported that Kai Trump had also registered for the field. The Junior Invitational will feature 36 of the highest-ranked boys golfers alongside 24 of the top girls in the world.

Besides Woods, the Junior Invitational field will feature the top six players from the Junior Golf Scoreboard’s rankings, including Luke Colton, Louis Klein, Miles Russell, Michael Riebe, Tyler Watts, and Logan Reilly. Clanton has already made waves on the PGA Tour and has come close several times to winning a title in the past year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kai Trump is currently ranked 2342 in JGS and will compete against nine of the top ten ranked players next month. The field features defending champion and No. 1, Asterisk Talley.

Ad

Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter recently joined the University of Miami. She has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and also signed a deal with TaylorMade Golf last week.

Here's the field for the Junior Golf Invitational:

Boys

  • Aidan Lawson
  • Ben Bolton
  • Bowen Mauss
  • Carson Bertagnole
  • Charlie Woods
  • Dan Hayes
  • Evan Pena
  • Giovanni Binaghi
  • Haoyi Wang
  • Hamilton Coleman
  • Hugo Le Goff
  • Jackson Byrd
  • John Daniel Culbreth
  • Joshua Bai
  • Joshua Kim
  • Kartik Singh
  • Le Khanh Hung
  • Lev Grinberg
  • Louis Klein
  • Logan Reilly
  • Luke Colton
  • Mason Howell
  • Michael Riebe
  • Miles Russell
  • Nguyen Ang Minh
  • Oscar Couilleau
  • Pennson Badgett
  • Rayhan Latief
  • Ronin Banerjee
  • Robby Turnbull
  • Thanawin Lee
  • Trevor Gutschewski
  • Tyler Mawhinney
  • Tyler Watts
  • Viggo Olsson Mork
  • Will Hartman
Ad

Grils

  1. Achiraya Sriwong
  2. Alice Kong
  3. Amelie Zalsman
  4. Asterisk Talley
  5. Avery McCrery
  6. Aphrodite Deng
  7. Elizabeth Rudisill
  8. Gianna Clemente
  9. Havanna Torstensson
  10. Jude Lee
  11. Kai Trump
  12. Louise Uma Landgraf
  13. Luana Valero Moyano
  14. Mia Clausen
  15. Natalie Yen
  16. Nikki Oh
  17. Pimpisa Rubrong
  18. Sara Brentchenoff
  19. Scarlett Schremmer
  20. Sarah Hammett
  21. Soomin Oh
  22. Sofia Cherif Essakali
  23. Yijia Ren
  24. Yujie Liu

How did Charlie Woods perform in his last appearance?

Charlie Woods was last seen competing at the PNC Championship alongside his father, Tiger Woods. The duo came close to winning, but they lost to Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer in a playoff. However, it was also a memorable day for Charlie individually as he recorded his first-ever ace during the final round.

Last year, Charlie Woods qualified for the US Junior Amateur for the first time but missed the cut by 18 shots. Last July, he also earned victory at the South Florida PGA Junior Cup. In 2023, he was part of the Benjamin School team that won the state team title.

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी