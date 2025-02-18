Charlie Woods to tee up alongside Donald Trump’s 17-yo granddaughter at junior event: Report

Charlie Woods is reportedly set to compete alongside Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, at the Junior Invitational. The duo will be participating in the premier under-18 event, which will take place from March 19 to March 22 at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina.
A few days ago, it was reported that Woods Jr. was set to return to action with the Junior Invitational. On Monday, February 18, Brentley Romine of Golf Channel reported that Kai Trump had also registered for the field. The Junior Invitational will feature 36 of the highest-ranked boys golfers alongside 24 of the top girls in the world.
Besides Woods, the Junior Invitational field will feature the top six players from the Junior Golf Scoreboard’s rankings, including Luke Colton, Louis Klein, Miles Russell, Michael Riebe, Tyler Watts, and Logan Reilly. Clanton has already made waves on the PGA Tour and has come close several times to winning a title in the past year.
Kai Trump is currently ranked 2342 in JGS and will compete against nine of the top ten ranked players next month. The field features defending champion and No. 1, Asterisk Talley.
Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter recently joined the University of Miami. She has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and also signed a deal with TaylorMade Golf last week.
Here's the field for the Junior Golf Invitational:
Boys
- Aidan Lawson
- Ben Bolton
- Bowen Mauss
- Carson Bertagnole
- Charlie Woods
- Dan Hayes
- Evan Pena
- Giovanni Binaghi
- Haoyi Wang
- Hamilton Coleman
- Hugo Le Goff
- Jackson Byrd
- John Daniel Culbreth
- Joshua Bai
- Joshua Kim
- Kartik Singh
- Le Khanh Hung
- Lev Grinberg
- Louis Klein
- Logan Reilly
- Luke Colton
- Mason Howell
- Michael Riebe
- Miles Russell
- Nguyen Ang Minh
- Oscar Couilleau
- Pennson Badgett
- Rayhan Latief
- Ronin Banerjee
- Robby Turnbull
- Thanawin Lee
- Trevor Gutschewski
- Tyler Mawhinney
- Tyler Watts
- Viggo Olsson Mork
- Will Hartman
Grils
- Achiraya Sriwong
- Alice Kong
- Amelie Zalsman
- Asterisk Talley
- Avery McCrery
- Aphrodite Deng
- Elizabeth Rudisill
- Gianna Clemente
- Havanna Torstensson
- Jude Lee
- Kai Trump
- Louise Uma Landgraf
- Luana Valero Moyano
- Mia Clausen
- Natalie Yen
- Nikki Oh
- Pimpisa Rubrong
- Sara Brentchenoff
- Scarlett Schremmer
- Sarah Hammett
- Soomin Oh
- Sofia Cherif Essakali
- Yijia Ren
- Yujie Liu
How did Charlie Woods perform in his last appearance?
Charlie Woods was last seen competing at the PNC Championship alongside his father, Tiger Woods. The duo came close to winning, but they lost to Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer in a playoff. However, it was also a memorable day for Charlie individually as he recorded his first-ever ace during the final round.
Last year, Charlie Woods qualified for the US Junior Amateur for the first time but missed the cut by 18 shots. Last July, he also earned victory at the South Florida PGA Junior Cup. In 2023, he was part of the Benjamin School team that won the state team title.