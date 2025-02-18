Charlie Woods to tee up alongside Donald Trump’s 17-yo granddaughter at junior event: Report

Charlie Woods is reportedly set to compete alongside Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, at the Junior Invitational. The duo will be participating in the premier under-18 event, which will take place from March 19 to March 22 at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina.

A few days ago, it was reported that Woods Jr. was set to return to action with the Junior Invitational. On Monday, February 18, Brentley Romine of Golf Channel reported that Kai Trump had also registered for the field. The Junior Invitational will feature 36 of the highest-ranked boys golfers alongside 24 of the top girls in the world.

Besides Woods, the Junior Invitational field will feature the top six players from the Junior Golf Scoreboard’s rankings, including Luke Colton, Louis Klein, Miles Russell, Michael Riebe, Tyler Watts, and Logan Reilly. Clanton has already made waves on the PGA Tour and has come close several times to winning a title in the past year.

Kai Trump is currently ranked 2342 in JGS and will compete against nine of the top ten ranked players next month. The field features defending champion and No. 1, Asterisk Talley.

Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter recently joined the University of Miami. She has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and also signed a deal with TaylorMade Golf last week.

Here's the field for the Junior Golf Invitational:

Boys

Aidan Lawson

Ben Bolton

Bowen Mauss

Carson Bertagnole

Charlie Woods

Dan Hayes

Evan Pena

Giovanni Binaghi

Haoyi Wang

Hamilton Coleman

Hugo Le Goff

Jackson Byrd

John Daniel Culbreth

Joshua Bai

Joshua Kim

Kartik Singh

Le Khanh Hung

Lev Grinberg

Louis Klein

Logan Reilly

Luke Colton

Mason Howell

Michael Riebe

Miles Russell

Nguyen Ang Minh

Oscar Couilleau

Pennson Badgett

Rayhan Latief

Ronin Banerjee

Robby Turnbull

Thanawin Lee

Trevor Gutschewski

Tyler Mawhinney

Tyler Watts

Viggo Olsson Mork

Will Hartman

Grils

Achiraya Sriwong Alice Kong Amelie Zalsman Asterisk Talley Avery McCrery Aphrodite Deng Elizabeth Rudisill Gianna Clemente Havanna Torstensson Jude Lee Kai Trump Louise Uma Landgraf Luana Valero Moyano Mia Clausen Natalie Yen Nikki Oh Pimpisa Rubrong Sara Brentchenoff Scarlett Schremmer Sarah Hammett Soomin Oh Sofia Cherif Essakali Yijia Ren Yujie Liu

How did Charlie Woods perform in his last appearance?

Charlie Woods was last seen competing at the PNC Championship alongside his father, Tiger Woods. The duo came close to winning, but they lost to Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer in a playoff. However, it was also a memorable day for Charlie individually as he recorded his first-ever ace during the final round.

Last year, Charlie Woods qualified for the US Junior Amateur for the first time but missed the cut by 18 shots. Last July, he also earned victory at the South Florida PGA Junior Cup. In 2023, he was part of the Benjamin School team that won the state team title.

