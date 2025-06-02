Bryson DeChambeau trolls himself as he gives fans a glimpse of a "day in the life of a recreational golfer"

When it comes to content creation, Bryson DeChambeau is second to none in the sport of golf. With 2.01M subscribers on YouTube, and 2.9M followers on Instagram, DeChambeau has been rocking the social media space. Recently, the 2024 U.S. Open winner made a hilarious video in which he trolled himself.
On Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), DeChambeau uploaded a video titled "Day in the life of a recreational golfer." In this video, DeChambeau is seen waking up at 5:30 AM, after which he proceeds to groom himself. At 6 AM, he drives towards the airport, boards a private jet, and indulges in some golf.
Later in the day, Bryson DeChambeau is seen boarding a chopper, and landing on a mountain where he proceeds to practice his swing. He then proceeds to practice his swing in a deserted area, after which he ends his day by hitting the gym.
You can check Bryson DeChambeau's video below:
DeChambeau's video has sent the golf community in splits with some laughing at the caption of the video, whereas others laughing at DeChambeau's content. Regardless of what people are laughing at, the video seems to be a hit among the golf world which again proves the 31-YO's social media domination.
Which was the last event Bryson DeChambeau played and how much did he earn?
The last professional golf tournament Bryson DeChambeau played was the 2025 PGA Championship. In that tournament, DeChambeau had an impressive outing as he tied for second place. When it comes to his earnings, the PGA Championship had a total purse of $19M.
While the largest share went to the tournament winner Scottie Scheffler ($3,420,000), Bryson DeChambeau earned $1,418,667 for finishing T2. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 PGA Championship:
