Bryson DeChambeau vs Rory McIlroy is an "epic moment in history," says Greg Norman's son

The Masters 2025 will reach its conclusion today as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will battle to become champion at Augusta National. While this is not the first time McIlroy and DeChambeau will face each other, it's significant because the iconic Green Jacket is at stake.
Ever since both golfers finished 1st and 2nd after Round 3 on Saturday, many people have debated about this battle. One such person who has joined the McIlroy vs DeChambeau talks is Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr. On X (fka Twitter), he predicted which golfer would win on Sunday.
Norman Jr. wrote:
"Such an epic moment in our sport's history tomorrow. Bryson V Rory in final round at Augusta LIV v PGA. A grand slam on the line. America vs Euro. Rematch from us open. So good!"
It's worth noting that Bryson DeChambeau is the only LIV Golfer who is in the top 10 after Round 3 at Augusta. While DeChambeau will be searching for his first Masters victory on Sunday, the same goes for Rory McIlroy who has never won this competition since turning professional in 2007.
The closest the Northern Irish golfer has come to winning the Masters was in 2022 when he finished second. However, given McIlroy has won 3 of the 6 events he has played this year, he is a heavy favorite to win his first ever green jacket at Augusta.
What time will Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau tee off in Round 4 of the Masters?
In Round 4 of the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be paired together. The duo will tee off at 2:30 PM ET. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2025 Masters at Augusta:
- 9:40 AM - Brian Campbell
- 9:50 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:00 AM - Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
- 10:10 AM - Brian Harman, J. J. Spaun
- 10:20 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
- 10:30 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
- 10:40 AM - Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
- 11:10 AM - Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:20 AM - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:30 AM - Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson
- 11:40 AM - Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
- 11:50 AM - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12:00 PM - Maverick McNealy, Harris English
- 12:20 PM - Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm
- 12:30 PM - Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:40 PM - Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
- 12:50 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty
- 1:00 PM - Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge
- 1:10 PM - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
- 1:20 PM - Sungjae Im, Max Homa
- 1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele
- 1:50 PM - Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
- 2:00 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
- 2:10 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Jason Day
- 2:20 PM - Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
- 2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau