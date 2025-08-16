Bryson DeChambeau will 'play for Saudi Arabia in the Ryder Cup', says Brandel Chamblee

Bryson DeChambeau is likely to automatically qualify for the biennial Ryder Cup. He is currently sitting in fifth position in the standings, and after the PGA Tour's BMW Championship this week, which will have its finale on Sunday, August 17, the top 6 in the standings will secure their spot in the US team for the Ryder Cup.

Ad

On Friday, a golf fan on an X (formerly Twitter) account asked Brandel Chamblee if he would be supporting the LIV golfer at the biennial tournament in New York next month. The American golf analyst replied to the fan and slammed Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund-sponsored LIV Golf. He wrote:

"He’s one of the best players in the world no doubt, but he will be playing, not for the USA, but for Saudi Arabia in the Ryder Cup. If you disagree, just watch the LIV bots, LIV funders/supporters and those who have been bought by LIV celebrate if he plays well."

Ad

Trending

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel He’s one of the best players in the world no doubt, but he will be playing, not for the USA, but for Saudi Arabia in the Ryder Cup. If you disagree, just watch the LIV bots, LIV funders/supporters and those who have been bought by LIV celebrate if he plays well.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee has been a vocal supporter of the PGA Tour since the inception of the Saudi league. Over the years, he has slammed the LIV golfers on social media.

Before the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are in the top 6 for the US team Ryder Cup standings. DeChambeau has a good chance to make it to the team. However, the final six would be revealed after this week's event.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about playing in the Ryder Cup preparation event

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28, and before that, the US Team captain Keegan Bradley is planning for his team to play in the fall season Procore Championship to prepare for the biennial tournament. However, Bryson DeChambeau is banned from playing in the PGA Tour events, making it difficult for him to join the team for preparation.

Ad

After the opening round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis on Friday, in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the former US Open winner reflected on his desire to play in the tournament.

"That’s up to the Tour and their decision to make,” he said (via SI). “It’s on them if they don’t let us become together as a team and play.”

Ad

".....It's a scenario that's unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV's willing to let me play," he added.

This season, Bryson DeChambeau has been impressive in the Majors. He was the runner-up at the PGA Championship and settled in T5 at the Masters. However, he struggled to make the cut at the US Open, which he won in 2024, but in the final Major of the year, the Open Championship, he was tied for tenth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More