"Bryson DeChambeau will be a relentless matchup" - Keegan Bradley backs the LIV Golfer ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage

Bryson DeChambeau secured his place on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The LIV Golf captain, a two-time major winner, was confirmed as one of the automatic qualifiers on Monday. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley recently praised DeChambeau while explaining his place on the team.

Ryder Cup USA updated this in an X post they shared on August 21. They shared a picture of DeChambeau alongside Bradley's quotes, which read:

"HE WILL BE A RELENTLESS MATCHUP FOR ANYONE AT BETHPAGE."

Bryson DeChambeau, Russel Henley, and Harris English qualified through the U.S. points system alongside Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Xander Schauffele. Six more names will be added when captain Keegan Bradley announces his picks ahead of next month’s clash with Europe at Bethpage Black in New York.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup return comes after a controversial stretch in his career. Since joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, he has often been left out of major team events. He was not selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome or the 2024 Olympics, largely because LIV events do not count toward the official points system.

Despite that, DeChambeau’s strong play in majors pushed him into qualification. He has played only eight recognized events across 2024 and 2025, but his record in golf’s biggest tournaments stood out. He claimed his second U.S. Open title at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024, closing with a dramatic par on the 72nd hole to win by one. His form continued into 2025, finishing tied for fifth at the Masters, tied for second at the PGA Championship, and tied for tenth at The Open.

In addition to that, this is not the first time Bradley has backed DeChambeau for his Ryder Cup role.

When Keegan Bradley backed Bryson DeChambeau for the Ryder Cup

Back in July 2025, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley made it clear that Bryson DeChambeau was central to his plans for Bethpage Black. At that time, Bradley highlighted the two-time major winner as an “important piece” for Team USA.

“Bryson DeChambeau is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup. He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet,” Bradley told Sports Illustrated.

DeChambeau, captain of Crushers GC on the LIV Golf circuit, was in a complicated spot. LIV events did not award Ryder Cup qualification points, which left him outside the automatic places despite strong form. In late July, he was sitting fifth in the Ryder Cup standings but risked being passed by PGA Tour players competing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

This will be DeChambeau’s third Ryder Cup appearance after competing in 2018 and 2021. He holds a career record of 2-3-1, including an unbeaten mark in four-ball matches.

