"Bryson DeChambeau and YouTube golf!" - Fans laud LIV Golf star for Masters' massive viewership numbers

Fans on social media have lauded LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau for the impressive viewership numbers the Masters 2025 event garnered last week. The first Major of the year finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, April 13, with Rory McIlroy lifting the trophy.

Bryson DeChambeau was also phenomenal throughout and was in contention for the title. Unfortunately though, he struggled in the final round. CBS had reported that the final round of the Masters had around 12.7 million people watching, which was the most since Patrick Reed won the Major in 2018.

Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) handle along with the following caption:

"JUST IN: CBS Sports reports that 12.7 Million people tuned in for the final round of The Masters, a 33% increase from last year and the most watched Masters since Reed won in 2018. Viewership peaked at a staggering 19.5M viewers from 7:00-7:15 PM, per @JoshACarpenter"

Fans jumped to the comment section to react to the stats and give credit to Bryson DeChambeau for the rise in the viewership of the final round Masters.

"Bryson and YouTube golf!!" a fan wrote.

"DUE TO BRYSON - all LIVstans," another fan wrote.

"Thanks to YouTube golf and Dechambeau. People were rooting more for Scottie to go back to back than Rory honestly," one more fan added.

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau has become extremely active on social media in recent times and boasts around 1.84 million subscribers on his channel.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed hope that this would help the PGA and LIV golf deal, which has been spoken about since 2023.

"Hopefully, this helps the PGA and LIV work out a deal. People obviously want to see the best players compete against each other," one more added.

Some fans also felt that the viewership hike was because of Rory McIlroy and DeChambeau playing in the tournament.

"Bryson & Rory effect. Two most popular golfers in world," a fan said.

"Masters is best event in ALL of sports," a fan noted.

How did LIV golfers perform at the 2025 Masters?

Twelve LIV golfers played at the Masters 2025, held at the Augusta National Golf Course. However, five of them missed the cut after 36 holes.

Patrick Reed had the best finish in the Major. He settled in solo third place after playing rounds of 71, 70, 69, 69. Bryson DeChambeau, who was in second place after three rounds, had a tough time on the greens in the final round of the event on Sunday. He carded a round of 75, slipping down three spots on the leaderboard to settle in T5.

Former Masters winners Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm both tied for 14th place at the Masters 2025. Watson started the campaign with a round of 71 and then played rounds of 72, 74, and 68 to settle in T14 while Rahm played rounds of 75, 71, 70, and 69.

Tyrrell Hatton also tied for 14th with a score of 3-under in the Major while Joaquin Niemann settled in T29 place. LIV golfer Charl Schwartzel also played at the Masters and he settled in T36 place while some big names such as Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Phil Mickelson failed to make the cut at the Major.

