"Bryson sucks", "Seriously?" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's blunder at the 2025 US Open

Bryson DeChambeau is the center of attention at the 2025 US Open. He is the defending champion, and fans are quite optimistic about his performance. DeChambeau has been in terrific form this season and won both the team and individual events for LIV Golf Korea. Despite his form, the golfer recently made a blunder on the first day of the US Open.

At one point during the first round, Bryson DeChambeau picked up the ball and placed it on the course. According to the rules, if the ball is taken in hand, it should never be placed, but rather dropped from a height. This was a huge gaffe by the 31-year-old, who covered up and lifted the ball again to drop it. In this way, he escaped a big penalty that could have changed the outcome for the entire tournament.

NUCLR Golf reported this on their X(formerly Twitter) page with a laughing emoji. The caption read:

"🚨⛳️👀 #WATCH — Bryson DeChambeau places the ball instead of dropping it 🤣 @BrysonLegion"

Fans began to express their hatred for the LIV Golfer in the comments section of this X post. One fan even suggested that Bryson DeChambeau is unfamiliar with the PGA Tour rules, which is why he made such an error. The comment read:

"Not used to rules"

Another fan pointed out that DeChambeau isn't skilled at the game, and their comment read:

"Bryson sucks"

Aside from these, a few comments also criticized DeChambeau's YouTube channel.

"YouTube golf vibes are coming through haha," One fan stated.

On the other hand, some fans began to defend Bryson DeChambeau, stating that this video only depicts half of what transpired. The golfer did make up for his mistake, which is not highlighted in this post. Here's a look at some of the fan comments that emphasize this:

"Seriously? Watch the full video. I thought this was a golf site. Rules official right there, he dropped it. You are better than this moron," one fan exclaimed.

"He dropped it eventually, that lady rules official had no clue what she was doing - he got fed up by the end and just wanted to go," another fan stated.

"Dude you’re either posting this for bait or you didn’t watch it live. That official wasn’t clear at all. He initially wanted to place his ball back to its original spot but couldn’t. Then she was making a fuss about it being too close to the green line. Whole thing was dumb," one fan said criticizing the page.

Unlike his start this year, DeChambeau won last year's US Open, finishing a stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform at the 2024 US Open?

2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One

The 2024 US Open was held between June 13 and 16 at Pinehurst Golf Club Course #2. Although the tournament field was extremely competitive, Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious after a tense four-round match.

The golfer finished the tournament with rounds of 67-69-67-71 for a total score of 274 (-6). DeChambeau was one stroke ahead of second-place finisher Rory McIlroy. Talking about the leaderboard, here are the top 25 golfers:

