Bubba Watson's Scottie vs. Tiger take slammed by 254 K-followed IG golf influencer

Bubba Watson is preparing for a match against golf influencer Luke Kwon in the LIV Golf newly launched The Duels Miami on April 4. Luke Kwon, who has around 254K followers on Instagram and is also the winner of the first edition of the Creator Classic, appeared on the latest episode of the Dan on Golf podcast and addressed a recent comment Bubba Watson made about Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods.

In last week's interview with Golf.com, Watson compared Tiger Woods' and Scheffler's performances on the PGA Tour, and went on to deem the current World No. 1's 2024 season better than Woods' 2000 season.

On the eighth episode of Dan on Golf podcast uploaded on Monday, Kwon addressed Watson's comparisons and said (via YouTube):

"I was going to poke some fun at him for that, but I don't know if I should, it might be a little bit of a soft spot. Hey, everyone's allowed a bad take, but that's a pretty bad take. " (at 42:26)

In an interview with Golf.com last week, Bubba Watson talked about his journey, joining LIV Golf, and other topics. He also gave his opinion about Scottie Scheffler's remarkable year in golf in the 2024 season, when the American won seven official PGA Tour events in a single season.

Comparing Scheffler's performance to that of Tiger Woods in 2000 when the legendary golfer won nine tournaments in one season, Watson had said:

"I know Tiger did some stuff in 2000 but Scottie’s year (2024) was the best we’ve ever seen”

However, his comment received criticism from fans on social media, with fans disagreeing with his take and deeming it 'delusional.'

Bubba Watson expresses confidence in winning the Masters again

Bubba Watson has won the Masters twice in his career and holds a lifetime exemption to play in the major. The 2025 Masters is right around the corner, and ahead of that, in his last week interview with Golf.com, Bubba Watson candidly talked about his chance to win the Masters again.

The host asked if he considers himself for the Masters, to which the LIV golfer said:

"I truly do. It's not a bad thing that priorities change. It's just... But fans don't want that. They're like, 'I really don't. I don't care about your family. I want you to play good.' If on my deathbed my kids have to say, 'Two-time Masters Champion' first, then I'm a terrible dad."

Next week, Scottie Scheffler will return to defend his Masters title. Although Tiger Woods is also eligible for the Major, the American underwent surgery last month and has been focusing on his recovery.

Watson will also be playing in the Major, which will take place from April 10 to 13.

