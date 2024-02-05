“But 90% cheaper”: Pablo Larrazabal takes jabs at PGA Tour, mocking the Pebble Beach Event’s 54-hole finish emulating LIV Golf’s format

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended in quite a disaster, and Pablo Larrazabal did not wait long to take a jab at the PGA Tour. Due to heavy rains and strong gusts, the soggy greens did not allow golfers to start the final day of the tournament, thus reducing it to just 54 holes.
Being the second signature event of the tournament, it was a big blow to the PGA Tour when they could not hold the last round of the event. Ultimately, the leaderboard at the end of the third day was announced to be the final leaderboard.
Pablo Larrazabal tweeted about the event soon after, comparing the PGA Tour to the 54-hole LIV Golf format. Currently playing on the DP World Tour, Larrazabal said:
"At least the @DPWorldTour is the only major tour that plays 72 hole tournaments… but 90% cheaper…"
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has always faced issues with the weather, with the tournament finishing a day late last year. This year however, the weather conditions did not show any signs of improvement even on Monday (February 5), forcing the PGA Tour to cut the event short.
Final leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second signature event on the PGA Tour
Ultimately with the tournament being cut short, it was Wyndham Clark who finished at the top of the leaderboard. With a course record of 12 under 60 on the third day of the tournament, he managed to beat Ludvig Aberg by one stroke. Matthieu Pavon took individual third place.
Following is the final leaderboard for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- 1 Wyndham Clark
- 2 Ludvig Åberg
- 3 Matthieu Pavon
- T4 Mark Hubbard
- T4 Thomas Detry
- T6 Jason Day
- T6 Tom Hoge
- T6 Justin Thomas
- T6 Scottie Scheffler
- 10 Sam Burns
- T11 Justin Rose
- T11 Keegan Bradley
- T11 Patrick Cantlay
- T14 Eric Cole
- T14 Si Woo Kim
- T14 Peter Malnati
- T14 Collin Morikawa
- T14 Beau Hossler
- T14 Emiliano Grillo
- T20 Adam Scott
- T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T20 Erik van Rooyen
- T20 Cam Davis
- T20 Sahith Theegala
- T20 J.T. Poston
- T26 Chris Kirk
- T26 Sepp Straka
- T26 Luke List
- T26 Alex Noren
- T26 Denny McCarthy
- T31 Seamus Power
- T31 Tommy Fleetwood
- T31 S.H. Kim
- T31 Corey Conners
- T31 Byeong Hun An
- T31 Nicolai Højgaard
- T31 Tom Kim
- T31 Sam Ryder
- T39 Adam Hadwin
- T39 Jordan Spieth
- T39 Taylor Montgomery
- T39 Andrew Putnam
- T39 Maverick McNealy
- T39 Webb Simpson
- T39 Matt Kuchar
- T39 Kurt Kitayama
- T47 Taylor Moore
- T47 Adam Svensson
- T47 Brandon Wu
- T47 Nick Hardy
- T47 Tony Finau
- T47 Rickie Fowler
- T47 Adam Schenk
- T54 Keith Mitchell
- T54 Brian Harman
- T54 Xander Schauffele
- T54 J.J. Spaun
- T58 Kevin Yu
- T58 Ben Griffin
- T58 Viktor Hovland
- T58 Brendon Todd
- T58 Russell Henley
- T58 Lee Hodges
- T58 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T58 Lucas Glover
- T66 Grayson Murray
- T66 Max Homa
- T66 Rory McIlroy
- T66 Sungjae Im
- 70 Cameron Young
- T71 Hideki Matsuyama
- T71 Mackenzie Hughes
- T71 Stephan Jaeger
- T71 Nick Taylor
- 75 Alex Smalley
- 76 Harris English
- 77 Hayden Buckley
- 78 Davis Riley
- 79 Patrick Rodgers
- 80 Nick Dunlap
Being a signature event on the PGA Tour, the tournament had a prize purse of $20 million. Clark managed to take away $3.6 million, as the Tour now moves on to the next event - the WM Phoenix Open.