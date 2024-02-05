“But 90% cheaper”: Pablo Larrazabal takes jabs at PGA Tour, mocking the Pebble Beach Event’s 54-hole finish emulating LIV Golf’s format

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended in quite a disaster, and Pablo Larrazabal did not wait long to take a jab at the PGA Tour. Due to heavy rains and strong gusts, the soggy greens did not allow golfers to start the final day of the tournament, thus reducing it to just 54 holes.

Being the second signature event of the tournament, it was a big blow to the PGA Tour when they could not hold the last round of the event. Ultimately, the leaderboard at the end of the third day was announced to be the final leaderboard.

Pablo Larrazabal tweeted about the event soon after, comparing the PGA Tour to the 54-hole LIV Golf format. Currently playing on the DP World Tour, Larrazabal said:

"At least the @DPWorldTour is the only major tour that plays 72 hole tournaments… but 90% cheaper…"

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has always faced issues with the weather, with the tournament finishing a day late last year. This year however, the weather conditions did not show any signs of improvement even on Monday (February 5), forcing the PGA Tour to cut the event short.

Final leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second signature event on the PGA Tour

Ultimately with the tournament being cut short, it was Wyndham Clark who finished at the top of the leaderboard. With a course record of 12 under 60 on the third day of the tournament, he managed to beat Ludvig Aberg by one stroke. Matthieu Pavon took individual third place.

Following is the final leaderboard for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1 Wyndham Clark

2 Ludvig Åberg

3 Matthieu Pavon

T4 Mark Hubbard

T4 Thomas Detry

T6 Jason Day

T6 Tom Hoge

T6 Justin Thomas

T6 Scottie Scheffler

10 Sam Burns

T11 Justin Rose

T11 Keegan Bradley

T11 Patrick Cantlay

T14 Eric Cole

T14 Si Woo Kim

T14 Peter Malnati

T14 Collin Morikawa

T14 Beau Hossler

T14 Emiliano Grillo

T20 Adam Scott

T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T20 Erik van Rooyen

T20 Cam Davis

T20 Sahith Theegala

T20 J.T. Poston

T26 Chris Kirk

T26 Sepp Straka

T26 Luke List

T26 Alex Noren

T26 Denny McCarthy

T31 Seamus Power

T31 Tommy Fleetwood

T31 S.H. Kim

T31 Corey Conners

T31 Byeong Hun An

T31 Nicolai Højgaard

T31 Tom Kim

T31 Sam Ryder

T39 Adam Hadwin

T39 Jordan Spieth

T39 Taylor Montgomery

T39 Andrew Putnam

T39 Maverick McNealy

T39 Webb Simpson

T39 Matt Kuchar

T39 Kurt Kitayama

T47 Taylor Moore

T47 Adam Svensson

T47 Brandon Wu

T47 Nick Hardy

T47 Tony Finau

T47 Rickie Fowler

T47 Adam Schenk

T54 Keith Mitchell

T54 Brian Harman

T54 Xander Schauffele

T54 J.J. Spaun

T58 Kevin Yu

T58 Ben Griffin

T58 Viktor Hovland

T58 Brendon Todd

T58 Russell Henley

T58 Lee Hodges

T58 Matt Fitzpatrick

T58 Lucas Glover

T66 Grayson Murray

T66 Max Homa

T66 Rory McIlroy

T66 Sungjae Im

70 Cameron Young

T71 Hideki Matsuyama

T71 Mackenzie Hughes

T71 Stephan Jaeger

T71 Nick Taylor

75 Alex Smalley

76 Harris English

77 Hayden Buckley

78 Davis Riley

79 Patrick Rodgers

80 Nick Dunlap

Being a signature event on the PGA Tour, the tournament had a prize purse of $20 million. Clark managed to take away $3.6 million, as the Tour now moves on to the next event - the WM Phoenix Open.