“But, it was all Australians though” – Marc Leishman said that he and Cam Smith have been getting a lot of Ashes score updates at LIV London

LIV London 2023 competition at the prestigious Centurion Club in St Albans, England provided a platform for excellent golf and also allowed players to engage in talks beyond the fairways.

During an interview, a reporter asked the Ripper lads about the Ashes cricket Test series between Australia and England in the presser yesterday (July 7). When the subject was brought up, Cam Smith said:

"I was waiting for somebody to bring it up."

Marc Leishman then revealed that he and Smith had both gotten multiple score updates during the day.

"We were getting a lot of score updates today actually, it was good," Leishman said. "But, it was all Australians, though. There weren't many English."

The amusing conversation between Leishman and Smith emphasized their mutual interest in the ongoing Ashes series as well as the camaraderie among Australian athletes.

Leishman's remark echoed the Australian camp's excitement as they keenly monitored the Ashes updates. While the spotlight was on their countrymen, it just enhanced their excitement and sense of pride in Australian cricket.

The lighthearted interaction showcased Leishman, Smith, and their teammates' close bond, promoting the culture of brotherhood among Australian sportsmen.

Current leaderboard of LIV London: Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman

The LIV London continues to produce exciting action on the greens as the competitors demonstrate their abilities. Cameron Smith, from Australia, is at the top of the leaderboard with an amazing score of -8. Smith's outstanding performance, highlighted by a round of 63, places him as the LIV London's frontrunner.

Close behind him is his fellow Australian, Marc Leishman, who is one stroke back at -7. Leishman's outstanding round of 64 illustrates his consistency and ability to compete at the highest level, positioning him as a serious candidate for the title.

The Australian combo of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman lead the charge at the top of the leaderboard at the LIV London.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium, who is presently ranked third at -5, is challenging Australia's dominance. Pieters' excellent round of 66 keeps him within striking distance of the leaders, keeping the competition intense and entertaining for viewers.

The LIV London promises more spectacular golf and exhilarating moments that will keep fans on the tip of their seats, with Smith, Leishman, and Pieters leading the way.

