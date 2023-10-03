“But I hope this is one of many” - Robert MacIntyre aims for another chance to play the Ryder Cup as he sets sights on future success

Robert MacIntyre had a fantastic outing at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He played for the winning European team and added 2.5 points to his team's victory. The Scottish golfer made his debut at the biennial event last week and was undefeated in three matches that he played. He won two and finished in a tie-in the four-ball match.

MacIntyre was one of the six auto-qualifiers for the tournament and the rookie absolutely nailed it at the event. The 27-year-old shared his experience playing at the event and said that he is determined to play at the tournament in future.

Speaking about his experience at the 2023 Ryder Cup, MacIntyre said:

“I’m a realist and I don’t know if this will be the only Ryder Cup I play in or the first of many. But I hope this is one of many. I know it might never happen again. But I’ll do everything I can to get back in this team, whether it’s next time in 2025 or in a few years’ time. If this is the only one, then I’ve achieved a dream I’ve held since I knew I was half decent at golf. But I want this to be one of many.”

Robert MacIntyre played at the Friday foursome match and finished in a tie with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. He paired up with veteran Justin Rose.

In Saturday's four-ball game, he won his first Ryder Cup match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth by 3&2 before finally defeating Wyndham Clark in Sunday singles by 2&1.

Robert MacIntyre's career

MacIntyre was born on August 3, 1996, in Oban, Scotland. He had a successful amateur career, winning the Scottish Youths Championship in 2013 and then the Scottish Boys Open Stroke-Play Championship.

He also won the Scottish Amateur Championship in 2015 and represented his country at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy. He competed at the Walker Cup in 2017.

Robert MacIntyre turned pro in late 2017 joining the MENA Golf Tour, where he finished in a tie for third place at the Jordan Alya's Golf Championship. He later won the Sahara Kuwait Championship.

MacIntyre tried to earn the European Tour card in 2017 and played at the Q-school, where he finished in 37th place and earned a card for the Challenge Tour. He joined the European Tour in 2019 and has won two tournaments in his career on the Tour.

He had an amazing start on the DP World Tour finishing second at the 2019 Betfield British Masters and Made In Denmark. He won his first European tour title in 2020 at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

MacIntyre has won three professional events in his career so far and reached number 42 in the World Rankings. He has played in all four majors but is still looking to win one.