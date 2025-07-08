Byeong Hun An schooled by fans online after lauding ‘English bacons’ in Scotland

Byeong Hun An found himself in an unexpected social media mess after sharing his breakfast choice while he was in Scotland. The South Korean golfer shared a post on X on July 8.

Fans started teaching Hun An the difference between a sausage and bacon in the comment section. Some fans told him that he was in Scotland and not England. The caption of his post read:

"English bacons are much better than crispy bacons.👌 Don’t come at me my American friends."

One fan commented:

"You’re in Scotland lad."

Another fan wrote:

"Hope you’re not tweeting about English bacon when you’re in Scotland…"

One fan highlighted the recipe waiting:

"Going to have to strenuously disagree on this one. While edible, properly cooked US bacon is far superior."

One fan joked about it, writing:

"Benny, you’ve managed to upset both the Americans and the Scots in one short post😂"

A fan commented:

"The quality of the raw meat is probably better. But we leave it half-cooked so you have to chew on fat. Americans serve it crispy as it should be. USA wins this war.

Another fan simply wrote:

'I have always been on your side until now.😂🥓"

Apart from his social media controversy, Byeong Hun An's 2025 season has been decent so far.

Byeong Hun An’s 2025 season so far

Byeong Hun An has kept up a steady pace throughout the 2025 season. His best moment came at the RBC Canadian Open in June, where he tied for sixth place. That week, he shot rounds of 70, 64, 65, and 66 to finish 15-under-par.

Earlier in the season, Hun An had also impressed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, finishing tied for 8th. He earned over $600,000 that week. At the Masters in April, he finished tied for 21st, his best performance at Augusta National in years.

However, the season hasn’t been perfect. Byeong Hun An missed cuts at the Genesis Invitational, Memorial Tournament, and the U.S. Open at Oakmont. At the U.S. Open, he shot 149 (+9) over two rounds and failed to qualify for the final round. While he ranks among the longest hitters on Tour, averaging around 305 yards off the tee, his putting stats have been poor. He ranks outside the top 150 in strokes gained putting.

Despite this, Byeong Hun An still earned over $2.2 million in prize money this year. He’s made the cut in 13 of his 20 events and has played more than 60 competitive rounds. One of his career highlights came last year when Hun An won the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour. That victory was his first since 2015.

