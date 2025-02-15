Byeong Hun An takes a dig at the Genesis Invitational course after a 'trouble' filled day

Byeong Hun An took a dig at the Genesis Invitational course after a troubled day. The event is taking place at Torrey Pines South Course, which gave a tough time to the golfer. As a result, he talked about it with his caddie and shared a photo of their chat on social media.

In the conversation, Hun An’s caddie asked him to bring the scuba gear and in reply, the golfer asked whether the course was flooding. Following that, his caddie said:

“No man. We are going deep today.”

The screenshot of the chat was shared by Byeong Hun An on X with a caption:

“Casual pre-round text between me and my caddie.”

Byeong Hun An couldn't make it through the cutline of the Genesis Invitational tournament. His total score after two rounds was 10-over and in the first round, he shot 75 with two birdies on the front nine, parring the 18th hole. In the second round, he shot 79 with no birdies on the front nine and one on the 13th hole of the back nine.

Currently, the Torrey Pines event is led by Davis Thompson, who's at 8-under, and the second place is occupied by Scottie Scheffler, who's one shot behind Thompson. The third and fourth rounds of the Genesis Invitational will take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Before this, Hun An played at the Sentry Tournament, the Sony Open in Hawaii, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the WM Phoenix Open finishing at T32, missed cut, T22, and T73, respectively.

How did Byeong Hun An perform in the 2024 PGA Tour events?

Byeong Hun An had five top-10 finishes in the 2024 PGA Tour tournaments including a T4 at the Sentry tournament, a T2 at the Sony Open, a T3 at the Wells Fargo Championship, and more. Here's a list of all Hun An’s 2024 performances:

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort: T4

Sony Open in Hawaii: T2

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T31

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale: T66

The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club: T16

Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T21

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T8

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut

Valero Texas Open: Missed cut

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T16

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T67

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T4

Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T3

PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club: T43

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T22

U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2: Missed cut

Travelers Championship: Withdrew

Genesis Scottish Open: Missed cut

The Open at the Royal Troon Golf Course: T13

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T33

BMW Championship: T13

TOUR Championship: T21

