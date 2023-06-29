C.T. Pan withdraws from Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

C.T. Pan withdrew from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic before the start of the inaugural round due to an undisclosed reason. He will be replaced by S. Y. Noh at the tournament which will tee off for the first round on Thursday, June 30.
The PGA Tour Communications confirmed the news on its Twitter account.
"C.T. Pan WD from the Rocket Mortgage Classic prior to his first-round starting time. Pan is replaced in the field by S.Y. Noh."
C.T. Pan last played at the 2023 Travelers Championship but missed the cut after finishing a round of +8. He had also competed at the Canadian Open, which was held between June 8-11. He finished in third place in a three-way tie alongside Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton.
Pan finished in fourth place at the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson but missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship.
The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place from June 29- July 2. The tournament features 12 of the top 50 golfers in OWGR.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
- Max Homa
- Tony Finau
- Justin Thomas
- Keegan Bradley
- Collin Morikawa
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rickie Fowler
- Sepp Straka
- Tom Hoge
- Chris Kirk
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- S.H. Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Kyle Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- S.Y. Noh.