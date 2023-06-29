C.T. Pan withdraws from Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

C.T. Pan withdrew from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic before the start of the inaugural round due to an undisclosed reason. He will be replaced by S. Y. Noh at the tournament which will tee off for the first round on Thursday, June 30.

The PGA Tour Communications confirmed the news on its Twitter account.

"C.T. Pan WD from the Rocket Mortgage Classic prior to his first-round starting time. Pan is replaced in the field by S.Y. Noh."

C.T. Pan last played at the 2023 Travelers Championship but missed the cut after finishing a round of +8. He had also competed at the Canadian Open, which was held between June 8-11. He finished in third place in a three-way tie alongside Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton.

Pan finished in fourth place at the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson but missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship.

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place from June 29- July 2. The tournament features 12 of the top 50 golfers in OWGR.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Here is the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic filed:

Max Homa

Tony Finau

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

Rickie Fowler

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Chris Kirk

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Zach Johnson

S.H. Kim

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Kyle Martin

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Aldrich Potgieter

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

S.Y. Noh.

