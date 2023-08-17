“Caddying saved my life”: Scottie Scheffler’s caddie for Wednesday Pro-Am shares emotional story of his near-miss with death

Scottie Scheffler's pro caddie, Diego Origel, will say that caddying is in his blood. He has previously worked at Olympia Fields, where the BMW Championship is currently being held. For him, caddying is not a job but a life-changing opportunity instead.

Being the son of Mexican immigrants, Scottie Scheffler's caddie had heard about the Evans Scholars Foundation, which would eventually put him through college.

The Scholars program had been Origel's focus when he came to Olympia eight years ago to learn about the caddie program from Jim Salvatore.

Speaking via the PGA Tour, he said:

“He had us all sitting in the caddie shack, and he basically explained to us just how caddying works, what it is, and the great opportunities that come along with it. I remember everybody's face, and I could assure you, my face was probably the most amazed at that opportunity. So, I was like, I for sure want to do this.”

Origel started working as Salvatore's special assistant as well, being extremely committed to his job. However, in 2018, things took a turn for the worst.

After buying his first car, his father drove him to Olympia Fields. It was raining heavily, and Scottie Scheffler's caddie was not really dressed for the occasion.

However, his father still coaxed him to go to work. When he did end up going to work, he got a message that his father had been in an accident.

He was later told by the detectives that had he not gotten out of the car, he would have 'smooshed into his father's shoulder'.

He said:

"That’s where I like to say caddying saved my life.”

Diego Origel is looking forward to watching Scottie Scheffler play at the BMW Championship

This week, Diego Origel is gearing up for a jam-packed BMW Championship, the second phase of the FedEx Cup.

He won't be on the course, however, but instead will be taking his parents to watch his favorite players, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.

He said:

“It means a lot, especially seeing them at the place that I enjoy going to so much. know that course. I know every inch of that course, and just to be able to share them being on it is like, wow, like your home, your course is capable of having these guys here."

As a fan and a caddie, Origel will look forward to watching a talented field of 50 golfers take off at the BMW Championship.