Caitlin Clark on how her golf game helped her basketball career - “If I’m on the course, it’s all on me”

Caitlin Clark, who is best known for her exemplary basketball prowess, recently revealed how playing golf has enhanced her basketball career.

In a recent interview, the Iowa Hawkeyes player said that while basketball allows her to depend on her teammates on the court, golf places all the responsibility on the individual.

Caitlin Clark is an avid golfer and often plays the sport. Speaking about how golf has helped to improve her basketball game, the 22-year-old said (via Golf Digest):

"Obviously, in basketball, I have four other girls on the court with me that I can lean on if I'm not having a good day or shooting well. If I'm on the golf course, It's all on me. You have to accept that not every day is gonna be great for you."

In her interview with the aforementioned media outlet, Caitlin Clark also said that she often goes to play a few rounds of golf to keep her active.

"That’s what I was looking forward to the most with basketball ending [last season]. Our coaches were like, ‘You need to get away from the gym,’ even though that’s really hard for me to do sometimes. I still want to be active and do something, so I’m going to go to the golf course," she said.

Caitlin Clark last played golf in a pro-am tournament at the John Deere Classic 2023. She teed it up in a group with 2023 American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. She played on 18 holes. Clark was accompanied by Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg for the first nine holes, and she played with Johnson on the back nine.

NBA stars who love to play golf

Caitlin Clark is not the only basketball player who loves golf. Several basketball players are frequently seen on the greens.

Former NBA star Michael Jordan is notably recognized for his passion for golf, often seen teeing off at the golf course. Recently, American golfer Justin Thomas disclosed that he had played golf with Jordan when he was 15.

Thomas recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the second season of the golf docuseries Full Swing. The host asked him about his experience playing with Jordan, to which Thomas said he felt a lot of pressure as a high school kid playing with the NBA legend. He said:

"I made four birdies in seven holes and helped pay for my first car."

Stephen Curry's affection for golf is well-known among fans; he's undoubtedly an avid golfer. Curry even participated in a golf tournament called The Match in 2023.

Charles Barkley also enjoys playing golf and boasts a handicap of 10. Klay Thompson is another fervent golfer. He, too, participated in The Match alongside Curry but was defeated by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. In addition to them, JR Smith and Larry Bird are also avid golfers.