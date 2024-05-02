California High School junior Max Margolis breaks Jason Day's course record at Stone Eagle Golf Club

California Palm Desert High School junior player Max Margolis set a new on-course record at the Stone Eagle Golf Club in Palm Beach, surpassing the previous record held by Jason Day, with an impressive performance at the junior tournament.

Earlier this week, Max Margolis played at the Stone Eagle Golf Club and shot a fabulous round of 8-under 63, marked by seven birdies, two bogeys, and an amazing ace on the 17th that contributed to his impressive score.

Max Margolis shared the story on his Instagram page, posting a picture of himself from the 17th hole, where he made his first albatross, and another picture of his scorecard.

"Broke the course record today previously held by Jason Day at Stone Eagle GC shooting a 63 (-8)! Thank you to Mr. Woody Harrelson for having me out and great to achieve my first course record and my first albatross," he wrote in the caption.

Max Margolis started with a bogey on the first hole and made four pars on the next few holes. He then added three consecutive birdies from the seventh to ninth holes.

Margolis began the back nine with a birdie on the 10th and a bogey on the next hole. He continued his strong play with three more consecutive birdies from the 13th to 16th holes, followed by an impressive albatross on the 17th. He concluded the day with a par on the 18th to finish with a score of 63.

Max Margolis opens up about his performance at the Stone Eagle Golf Club

Max Margolis opened up about his incredible record following the tournament. Speaking about his fabulous albatross on the 17th, he said (via Golf Weekly):

“It was 565 yards. A good driver. I had it 260 yards and playing 15 yards uphill, so it was 275. I couldn’t see where the pin was really, and you had to carry a bunker. And I hit the best 3-wood of my life. We got up there and we couldn’t see my ball. We went and checked the hole and that little thing was in there. It was pretty cool.”

Margolis is an amateur golfer who currently ranks 666th in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.

He recently teed it up at the Desert Empire League boys' golf individual tournament at the Mission Hills North Golf Course. On Tuesday, April 30, he shot a round of 5-under 67, securing the lead in the game. He is scheduled to tee off for the final round of the event on Thursday, May 2, to play the last 18 holes.

Margolis will enter the final round of the event with a four-stroke lead over Mason Montgomery and Benton Sullivan. The final round will commence on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. ET.