Call for Changes: The next LACC US Open requires revisions based on golfers' reactions

The 123rd US Open has been shaping up to be a memorable one. The third major of the year is being held at the Los Angeles Country Club, one of the most exclusive golf club's in the country. The US Open has given the world a small peak into the prestigious club.

However, there are some changes that pro golfers feel need to be ahead of the next major at the LACC. The US Open does not seem to be delivering the same level of thrill as the other majors, and the pros have some suggestions.

A major problem at the LACC has been the atmosphere. The audience numbers are limited at the exclusive club, with a maximum of 30,000 guests attending in a day. This is quite low compared to the fun-loving and cheerful atmosphere at other past majors.

The quiet atmosphere has had a negative effect on the golfers. Matt Fitzpatrick spoke about the poor attendance at the Open.

“Very poor…It’s disappointing on the USGA side. They want a great tournament—from what I’ve heard a lot of members bought tickets, and that’s why there’s so many less people. Hopefully, it’s not the same for other U.S. Opens going forward.”

Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport Matt Fitzpatrick on LACC atmosphere.



Collin Morikawa however, did not agree with this. Speaking via Golf Monthly he said:

"It's great. Being out in LA, being home, seeing a lot of friends, family, it's always great. Having a Major championship out here, the energy is just amazing. Even though the fans aren't really close, it's awesome to be out here in LA."

2023 US Open's LACC course disappoints in scoring, riddled with subpar holes

The scoring has been the first major shock to the golfers and the audience alike. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set the record for the lowest-ever score at a US Open, carding a 62 in their first round. The US Open is known to be one of the toughest tests in golf, and with fans being used to brutal courses, the LACC has been a bit of a disappointment.

Many golfers are not keen on the course. In the post-round interview, Brooks Koepka said that he was not a fan of the second round. Fitzpatrick called the course 'a bit unfair', while Bryson DeChambeau said that it was 'a completely different test of golf than a normal US Open'.

It did not stop there however, as Viktor Hovland expressed his concern as well. Talking about the course, he said:

"I'm not a big fan of this golf course, to be honest. I think there's some good holes. I don't think there's any great holes. I think there's a few bad holes. I think No. 9 is probably the best hole out here in my opinion."

With the LACC proving to not be a particularly loved course, it might be time for the USGA to rethink the Major's hosting location in the future.

