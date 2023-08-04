"Call cops and press charges for Vandalism" - Outrage among golf fans as video shows golfer digging up green in frustration after missed putt

A video post that went viral in the last few hours shows a player venting his frustration on the grass of a golf course. The green he was on was severely damaged due to blows from the player.

On the Twitter account @NUCLEARGOLF alone, the video has received more than 650,000 views. Fans have reacted massively condemning this behaviour.

Let's see some of the reactions from Twitter users:

"Call cops and press charges for Vandalism. Needs to talk to a Judge about that."

"Lifetime ban from the course."

"The scary part is people will watch this, thinks it's cool, and do it themselves to get views."

This is vandalism, this person should be charged with a crime.



This is vandalism, this person should be charged with a crime.

In the video, you can see a group of young players, probably teenagers. One of them is trying to make a putt from about 10 feet. The voiceover of the video states that the putt is made "for $500 dollars." Missing the stroke was what unleashed the player's anger.

According to Twitter user "Denny" (@PudPuller77), the perpetrator of the damage to the green received a permanent ban from the club and a fine of $5,000 as a penalty for what he did.

Damaging a golf course

Intentionally damaging any course is serious business in this sport. Given how difficult it is to keep it in top condition and how important it is to the game, taking care of the course is considered part of golf sportsmanship.

So much so, that there is a rule about it. Rule 1.2a, in force for all golf tournaments, states that:

"Players are expected to play in the spirit of the game by acting with integrity, showing consideration to others and taking good care of the course."

According to the United States Golf Association (USGA) in explaining this rule:

"It unequivocally states the Committee’s authority to disqualify a player for any serious misconduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

The application of this rule in 2019 is well remembered, when Sergio García was disqualified from a tournament on the DP World Tour for damaging several greens, prey to his frustration.

It was the Saudi International of the European circuit. Sergio Garcia was in a bad moment of his career and he did not perform well there. The damage caused to the greens affected several players, who complained about it.

At the end of the round, Gracía was informed of his disqualification. This was the official statement, according to Sky Sports:

"Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the Saudi International powered by SBIA during the third round of play under rule 1.2a, which allows for disqualification if a player has committed serious misconduct."

Later, the Spaniard issued a formal apology for his unsportsmanlike conduct:

"I respect the decision of my disqualification. In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."

According to data from Sky Sports, the greens damaged by García were five. Since then, similar events have not been reported in golf at the highest level.