“Call him Sergio Garcia”: F1 superstar Carlos Sainz impresses golf fans after his stunning shot at the Ryder Cup All-Star match

After reigning supreme at the Singapore GP in F1, Carlos Sainz decided to showcase his magic at the recent Ryder Cup All-Star match. The Spanish F1 driver was part of the prominent all-star lineup featuring many celebrities and athletes. Before the actual Ryder Cup, an all-star game was organized at the Marco Simone in Rome which featured 2 teams.

Sainz teamed up with paralympic golfer Tommaso Perrino and faced off against the tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Kipp Poppert. The smooth operator hit a splendid shot from the rough and the ball landed just a few feet away from the hole.

The commentators were astounded and many spectators rose in applause. Carlos Sainz's skill was pretty evident in the Ryder Cup All-Star match and he soon became viral on social media. Many started to comment about the 'almost perfect' shot on Twitter and praised the Ferrari F1 driver.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, a few people compared him to the legendary Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia. Many also chimed that he has a great future in golf if F1 doesn't work out for him. Moreover, the comments were also filled with the 'Smooth Operator' memes while praising his skills.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Sainz will serve under captain Corey Pavin for the Ryder Cup All-Star match

The Ryder Cup All-Star match features many celebrities and athletes who have made their way to Rome. The athletes are from various sports from around the world and include some big names as well. The players are designated in 2 teams which will be captained by Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin.

Carlos Sainz is in team Pavin, which also includes former soccer player Andriy Shevchenko, Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz, Hollywood actress Kathryn Newton, and paralympic golfer and G4D winner Tommaso Perrino.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Carlos Sainz has tried his hand at golf. The Spanish driver usually tests his golf abilities with ex-teammate and F1 driver Lando Norris. Moreover, he has also beat the British driver with a score of 5-over par and 5 birdies. Sainz showcased a similar performance in the Ryder Cup All-Star match and is looking to win the event as well.