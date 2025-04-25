Cam Davis gets honest about golf's team format while comparing Zurich Classic to regular PGA Tour events

Cam Davis and his Canadian teammate Adam Svensson got off to a solid start at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025. The duo carded 11-under and sat three strokes shy off the leader at T3 at the end of round 1. Davis dubbed it a ‘hot start’ and lauded the team tournament’s ‘more enjoyable’ format.

The Australian golfer said it was a “a lot of fun” to play alongside a teammate, unlike regular PGA Tour events. The 30-year-old said he ‘personally enjoys bringing out the best in him’ because he’s not playing for him alone. He reiterated the Zurich’s Classic’s two-man team foursome format is ‘fun’ and a ‘nice change’ compared to other events where players are on ‘grinding against everyone else’ on their own.

Speaking about Zurich Classic of New Orleans’ format on Thursday, Cam Davis said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It's more enjoyable, I would say. There are definitely situations where you've hit a bad shot but I don't feel like you're going to show as much emotion or you'll probably find a way to get yourself back in a good space because you're not just playing for yourself anymore. I personally really enjoy that. I feel like it brings out the best in you.

You're in situations where your partner has hit a good shot, you can go for it a little more, and sometimes you have to think the opposite direction if they're in trouble. But for the most part it's just a really enjoyable, fun format and a nice change in the season where you're just out grinding against everyone else for 99 percent of it. It's a lot of fun, and nice to make some birdies while we're having fun.”

Interestingly, Davis’ teammate Svensson also revealed that they might play Cam's golf ball on Friday. The Zurich Classic's unique team format also lets golfers try out teammates’ equipment.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 2 tee times and pairings

Zurich Classic Day 1 leaders Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo will tee off at 2:44 pm ET alongside Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter. Meanwhile, the pairing of Cam Davis and Adam Svensson will tee up with Peter Malnati and Russell Knox at 1:49 pm ET.

Listed below is the complete tee times and pairing for Zurich Classic's Friday round (All times ET):

1st tee

8:50 am: Cameron Champ/Lanto Griffin, Beau Hossler/Andrew Putnam

9:01 am: Bill Haas/Martin Laird, Dylan Wu/David Lipsky

9:12 am: Henrik Norlander/Luke List, Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan

9:23 am: Max Greyserman/Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu/Jhonattan Vegas

9:34 am: Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae, Ryan Palmer/Zach Johnson

9:45 am: Luke Donald/Camilo Villegas, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

9:56 am: Joe Highsmith/Alejandro Tosti, Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Olesen

10:07 am: Hayden Springer/Nate Lashley, Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson

10:18 am: Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry, Jesper Svensson/Niklas Norgaard

10:29 am: Pierceson Coody/Jackson Suber, William Mouw/Ricky Castillo

1:05 pm: Rico Hoey/Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley/Joseph Bramlett

1:16 pm: J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell, Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker

1:27 pm: Matthieu Pavon/Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Erik van Rooyen

1:38 pm: Michael Thorbjornsen/Karl Vilips, Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard

1:49 pm: Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy, Tom Hoge/Billy Horschel

2:00 pm: Sahith Theegala/Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia/Carson Young

2:11 pm: Frankie Capan III/Jake Knapp, Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

2:22 pm: Greyson Sigg/Kevin Kisner, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy

2:33 pm: Trevor Cone/Kevin Roy, Thomas Rosenmueller/Paul Peterson

2:44 pm: Antoine Rozner/Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing

10th tee

8:50 am: Bud Cauley/Kevin Tway, Doug Ghim/Chan Kim

9:01 am: Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki/Ben Silverman

9:12 am: Joel Dahmen/Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak

9:23 am: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

9:34 am: Robert MacIntyre/Thomas Detry, Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick

9:45 am: Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor

9:56 am: Matt McCarty/Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins

10:07 am: Matthew Riedel/Will Gordon, Mac Meissner/Noah Goodwin

10:18 am: Will Chandler/Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul/Yannik Paul

10:29 am: Cristobal Del Solar/Matteo Manassero, Angel Ayora/Alejandro Del Rey

1:05 pm: Jonathan Byrd/Chesson Hadley, Patrick Fishburn/Zac Blair

1:16 pm: Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower

1:27 pm: Mark Hubbard/Ryan Brehm, Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire

1:38 pm: Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett, Nick Hardy/Davis Riley

1:49 pm: Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox

2:00 pm: Lee Hodges/Jason Dufner, Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie

2:11 pm: Robby Shelton/Trey Mullinax, John Pak/Taylor Montgomery

2:22 pm: Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, Ben Taylor/David Skinns

2:33 pm: Trace Crowe/Taylor Dickson, Kaito Onishi/Rikuya Hoshino

2:44 pm: Kevin Velo/Isaiah Salinda, Jordan Smith/Laurie Canter

More details on the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be updated as the event progresses.

