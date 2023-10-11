Cam Young “blown away by the technology and new ideas” after visiting TGL's testing facility

Tiger Woods’ venture TGL League has been making headlines right from the day it was announced. Now, Cam Young, a rising star on the PGA Tour, went on to share his thoughts on the newest golf league after joining forces.

Cam Young has joined the league which is set to start from January 9, 2024. He shared his thoughts on the same, stating that he is blown away by the latest technology and concepts. Well, this came after he visited TGL's testing facility.

Cam Young remarked in a recent press statement dated October 11:

"I recently visited TGL’s testing facility and was blown away by the technology and new ideas that will be a part of TGL. I love being connected to teammates and I’m excited to play team golf."

Not only he, but Keegan Bradley and Sahith Theegala have also joined forces. To welcome them, the founder and CEO of TGL, Mike McCarley, stated:

"These are three stellar players who will bring competitive fire to any TGL team. Keegan is known throughout the golf community as a fierce opponent and someone who loves team golf, while Cam and Sahith have quickly become fan favorites as two of the most-talented young players in the game.”

The matches that are set to be featured in the USA will have 15 regular season matches. They will then be followed by semifinals and finals matches.

All about the latest TGL presented by Sofi

TGL presented by Sofi is the newest golf league that has been founded by Mike McCarley. The league will have advanced tech and live actions, played by PGA Tour golfers, including Cam Young. The upcoming league is going to be in action on ESPN and ESPN+ from Jan 9, 2024.

It is going to feature some of the greatest PGA Tour members. There will be six teams which will have a total of 24 players. Each TGL match will include three players from each team competing in a modern match-play format.

Moreover, the center that captivated Cam Young’s interest in the league will also have the best of technologies, including:

Custom-Built Venue

Sofi-center, where the players are going to tee off virtually has a data-rich virtual course. Not just that, it is also paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.

Tech-Enabled Fan Experience

Since everything is going to be virtually set, fans will get a more tech-enabled experience. Fans can watch every shot live for a two-hour match.