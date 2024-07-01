Cameron Davis leaps over 25 spots to break into World Ranking’s top 50 after Rocket Mortgage Classic win

Cameron Davis jumped 29 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking after his marvelous victory at the recently concluded 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Aussie was ranked 67th before the event, and after the win, he jumped to 38th, which is also his best career ranking so far.

He is currently ranked 38th in the world, with an average point total of 2.4511. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler occupies the top spot in the world ranking. The American golfer has won six tournaments in 2024 and has maintained the top position in the World Ranking with average points of 17.8368. Rory McIlroy is second in the world, followed by Xander Schauffele.

Cameron Davis won his second PGA Tour event at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He registered a one-stroke victory over Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee, and Davis Thompson. Interstingly, his maiden PGA Tour win also came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2021, when he defeated Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt in a playoff to win the tournament.

With his recent win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis has earned $1.6 million in prize money along with 500 FedEx Cup points. Following the third round of the PGA Tour event, Davis was settled in third place, while Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia were in the lead. However, Bhatia struggled on the final hole, missing the putt and carding a bogey, resulting in Davis winning the tournament.

While celebrating his enthralling victory, Cameron Davis got emotional while talking to a reporter. Fighting back tears, the Aussie said (via PGA Tour on X):

"From where I was a couple of weeks ago to today, just a completely different person. This is a little emotional actually. I wouldn't wish what happened to Akshay on anyone, but I've done a lot of grinding to kind of get myself out of a hole and just all of a sudden to do that, it's pretty good."

How has Cameron Davis played in 2024?

Unarguably, Cameron Davis's best performance of the season was at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he secured his first win of the year. He has also fared well in other tournaments this season. He has missed only four cuts out of the 17 tournaments he has played in.

Davis recorded five finishes in the top 25 and only one in the top 10. Before the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he finished in a tie for 48th place at the Travelers Championship, a signature PGA Tour event.

He started the season playing at The Sentry and tied for 52nd place. He later competed at the Sony Open in Hawaii and finished T30. He played well at the first major of the year in April, the Masters, shooting rounds of 69, 72, 73, and 75 to secure the T12 position on the leaderboard. However, he struggled in the next two majors, the PGA Championship and the US Open, missing the cut at both.

