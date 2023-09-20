Cameron Smith and Crushers GC top LIV Golf Chicago power rankings

Cameron Smith will be next seen playing at the LIV Golf Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. He is entering the 12th event of the season with a win at the last Invitational at Bedminster. Smith registered his first victory in the league at the same event at the same venue last year.

The LIV Golf's official website recently released a power ranking for the upcoming event in Chicago. Topping the chart is none other than Australian golfer and three-time individual title winner Smith. Crushers GC sits at the top of the power rankings among the teams.

Who are the top five players in LIV Golf Chicago power rankings?

As per the League's official website, here are the top five players leading the power rankings for the Chicago event that commences on September 22:

5. Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

The South African golfer joined LIV Golf this season. Since then, out of 11 events so far, he has finished five times inside the top 10.

Dean Burmester will be entering the LIV Golf Chicago after a solid T3 performance in last month's Bedminster event.

4. Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

The newly married Chilean professional golfer is set to play the 12th event of the season. He has finished three times in the top 10 and the best performance came at Bedminster, where he finished tied seventh on the leaderboard.

3. Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)

The American professional golfer had come close to winning his first LIV Golf title quite a number of times this season. He finished on T3 rank three times, with the most recent being at Bedminster. He finished tied for second at the London Invitational.

Patrick Reed will look forward to another stunning performance at the LIV Golf Chicago and hope to lift his first individual title.

2. Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

The man who holds the record for tied lowest round in professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau will be up against the 28-player field in hopes of lifting his second individual title.

The American has finished four times in the top 10 out of 11 events he has played so far. He won the LIV Golf Greenbrier just before the Bedminster event. Now, the 30-year-old American golfer will be seen playing at Rich Harvest Farms this weekend.

1. Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

The Australian golfer is in top-notch form entering the LIV Golf Chicago. He is also the defending champion at the event and has recently won the Bedminster Invitational at Trump National Golf Club.

Cameron Smith has played 11 events in the League this season and finished seven times inside the top 10. He has won two events so far this season. His current form means that he has the best odds of entering the Rich Harvest Farms this weekend.

Which teams lead the power rankings in LIV Golf Chicago?

As far as teams are concerned, Crushers GC is the top-ranked team in the power rankings.

Below are the names of teams listed in LIV Golf Chicago power rankings:

1. Crushers GC

2. Stinger GC

3. Ripper GC

4. 4Aces GC

Torque GC and HyFlyers GC have had pretty decent performances in the last few events and were also in consideration for the power rankings.