Cameron Smith tee times and pairing: When will the golfer tee off at LIV Golf Chicago?

As LIV Golf returns to action this week with LIV Golf Chicago, Cameron Smith enters the field as the season standings leader. He also secured victory in the last event on the Saudi-backed circuit, the LIV Golf Bedminster.
LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th event on the league's schedule, will take place from Friday, September 22, to Sunday, September 24, at Rich Harvest Farms.
Similar to previous events, players at Rich Harvest Farms will tee off with a shotgun start rather than the traditional start. This means that all groups will begin to play from different holes simultaneously. Play on Friday will commence at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Smith, who has already claimed two titles this year, is grouped with Brooks Koepka of Smash GC and Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC in the first featured group. This trio will tee off from the first hole at 1:15 p.m. ET.
In the first round, there are four featured groups, with all 12 captains grouped in the respective threesomes. The second featured group includes 4Aces skipper Dustin Johnson, Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann, and Stinger GC's Louis Oosthuizen.
The third featured group comprises Fireballs GC's Sergio Garcia, Rangegoats GC's Bubba Watson, and Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau. The fourth featured group consists of Majesticks GC's Henrik Stenson, Iron Heads GC's Kevin Na, and Cleeks GC's Martin Kaymer.
Here are all the pairings for the first round of LIV Golf's Chicago event:
Group 1 (Featured)
- Hole 1: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson
Group 2 (Featured)
- Hole 2: Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, and Louis Oosthuizen
Group 3 (Featured)
- Hole 3: Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, and Bryson DeChambeau
Group 4 (Featured)
- Hole 4: Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, and Martin Kaymer
Group 5
- Hole 6: Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, and Lee Westwood
Group 6
- Hole 7: Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Sihwan Kim
Group 7
- Hole 8: Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, and Graeme McDowell
Group 8
- Hole 9: Marc Leishman, Jed Morgan, Matt Jones
Group 9
- Hole 10: Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, and Matthew Wolff
Group 10
- Hole 11: Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and James Piot
Group 11
- Hole 13: Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz, and Abraham Ancer
Group 12
- Hole 14: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, and Talor Gooch
Group 13
- Hole 15: Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, and Paul Casey
Group 14
- Hole 16: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester
Group 15
- Hole 17: Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez
Group 16
- Hole 18: Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, and David Puig
LIV Golf League's season standings explored
Here are the season standings for the LIV Golf League 2024:
Individual
- Cameron Smith - 170
- Talor Gooch - 149
- Patrick Reed - 120
- Brooks Koepka - 112
- Branden Grace - 112
- Mito Pereira - 107
- Bryson DeChambeau - 106
- Dustin Johnson - 101
- Harold Varner III - 97
- Charles Howell III - 88
Team
- 4-Aces GC - 172
- Torque GC - 163
- Stinger GC - 156
- Crushers GC - 146
- RangeGoats GC - 143