Cameron Smith tee times and pairing: When will the golfer tee off at LIV Golf Chicago?

As LIV Golf returns to action this week with LIV Golf Chicago, Cameron Smith enters the field as the season standings leader. He also secured victory in the last event on the Saudi-backed circuit, the LIV Golf Bedminster.

LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th event on the league's schedule, will take place from Friday, September 22, to Sunday, September 24, at Rich Harvest Farms.

Similar to previous events, players at Rich Harvest Farms will tee off with a shotgun start rather than the traditional start. This means that all groups will begin to play from different holes simultaneously. Play on Friday will commence at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Smith, who has already claimed two titles this year, is grouped with Brooks Koepka of Smash GC and Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC in the first featured group. This trio will tee off from the first hole at 1:15 p.m. ET.

In the first round, there are four featured groups, with all 12 captains grouped in the respective threesomes. The second featured group includes 4Aces skipper Dustin Johnson, Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann, and Stinger GC's Louis Oosthuizen.

The third featured group comprises Fireballs GC's Sergio Garcia, Rangegoats GC's Bubba Watson, and Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau. The fourth featured group consists of Majesticks GC's Henrik Stenson, Iron Heads GC's Kevin Na, and Cleeks GC's Martin Kaymer.

Here are all the pairings for the first round of LIV Golf's Chicago event:

Group 1 (Featured)

Hole 1: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson

Group 2 (Featured)

Hole 2: Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, and Louis Oosthuizen

Group 3 (Featured)

Hole 3: Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, and Bryson DeChambeau

Group 4 (Featured)

Hole 4: Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, and Martin Kaymer

Group 5

Hole 6: Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, and Lee Westwood

Group 6

Hole 7: Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Sihwan Kim

Group 7

Hole 8: Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, and Graeme McDowell

Group 8

Hole 9: Marc Leishman, Jed Morgan, Matt Jones

Group 9

Hole 10: Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, and Matthew Wolff

Group 10

Hole 11: Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and James Piot

Group 11

Hole 13: Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz, and Abraham Ancer

Group 12

Hole 14: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, and Talor Gooch

Group 13

Hole 15: Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, and Paul Casey

Group 14

Hole 16: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester

Group 15

Hole 17: Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez

Group 16

Hole 18: Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, and David Puig

LIV Golf League's season standings explored

Dustin Johnson's 4Aces lead the LIV Golf League's season standings in the team portion

Here are the season standings for the LIV Golf League 2024:

Individual

Cameron Smith - 170

Talor Gooch - 149

Patrick Reed - 120

Brooks Koepka - 112

Branden Grace - 112

Mito Pereira - 107

Bryson DeChambeau - 106

Dustin Johnson - 101

Harold Varner III - 97

Charles Howell III - 88

Team

4-Aces GC - 172

Torque GC - 163

Stinger GC - 156

Crushers GC - 146

RangeGoats GC - 143