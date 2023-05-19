Cameron Young is not 100% fit for the PGA Championship as the American golfer deals with illness

American golfer Cameron Young is currently playing at the 2023 PGA Championship. Cameron is currently ranked T84 on the leaderboard. This tournament marks his seventh appearance at any major golf tournament.

Young participated in the 2023 Masters Tournament and finished tied for seventh. However. he did not have a great campaign at the following RBC Heritage and Wells Fargo Championship. Later on, he skipped the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson due to illness.

Although Cameron Young is at Oak Hill County Club, he is not 100% fit. Golf Injury Report shared Young's health situation via Twitter:

"Hearing that Cameron Young has been dealing with an illness since last week and isn't 100% yet. #PGAChampionship"

"The weather that I feel like is unique"- Cameron Young speaks on playing in Oak Hill County Club in the PGA Championship

The 26-year-old Cameron Young grew up 300 miles southeast of the Oak Hill County Club, Rochester. Although the PGA Championship is not a home game for him, he feels like it is one.

Before the tournament started, Young shared his feeling about playing at the Oak Hill County Club. He said,

"Even walking down the first hole today, there's something familiar about just the grasses and kind of the weather that I feel like is unique to this part of the country. It was beautiful out there today, and even just something as simple as that just feels very familiar to me."

The golf course at Oak Hill is a very challenging course due to its design. Yet, Cameron Young feels it will be "fun" for him,

"To get some really tight, bent-grass, poa-annua fairways [like here at Oak Hill] is really fun for me. I think it’s really rewarding with your iron play."

Later on, he said that playing Oak Hill will allow him to play shots that he can't play at other venues.

He said,

"I think it opens the door to hit a bunch of shots that you can't necessarily other places, so that’s something that I really enjoy. I think the chipping, the wedges and the iron play off those really tight fairways is something that I look forward to any time we get to come up this way."

Cameron Young finished tied third in the last year's PGA Championship. Although he has not named a single major to his name, he is one of the top contenders to win this year's tournament.

Speaking on that, he said,

"I had finished high in big tournaments, but having a chance to win a major on a Sunday was a little different. I would say the level of comfort did kind of sneak up on me."

The American golfer is playing in the PGA Championship with a very new look; he shaved his beard. Speaking on his shaved look, he credited his wife for the move. His wife said to him, "Why don't you shave?" So, he gracefully removed his beard.

Cameron Young is paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama at the 2023 PGA Championship. Despite not being 100% fit, he might try to play his best to secure his first major tournament victory.

Fans can watch the live action of the 2023 PGA Championship on the TV channels CBS and ESPN. They can also use CBS, ABC Turner Sports, and ESPN+ digital platforms to live stream the event.

