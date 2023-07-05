Cameron Young affirms that John Deere Classic has strong roster and shares his thoughts on breakout star Ludvig Aberg

American golfer Cameron Young will be teeing up this Thursday at the John Deere Classic as the highest-ranked player in the world ranking (19). In his opinion, it is still a high-level field, despite the fact that the top 18 are not there.

Young had the opportunity to address the press from the TPC Deere Run in Illinois, home of the tournament. There, he stated that calling the tournament's roster of players weak is not a "realistic way to look at it."

“Anyone that wants to call a PGA Tour field weak is probably not correct,” said Young, according to Golf Channel. “You can't call any PGA Tour-sanctioned field weak. The Canadian Tour, the competition is amazing. Korn Ferry Tour is really strong. It's a very difficult tour to play on."

"Out here is obviously very difficult to succeed. I think it's just not a realistic way to look at it. Any one field on the PGA Tour, there's 150 really good golfers. It's just a battle of who plays well that week,” he added.

In addition to Cameron Young, the field of the John Deere Classic includes players who, although not placed in the top positions of the world ranking, have had interesting performances in recent times. Among them are Emiliano Grillo, Adam Hadwin and rookie sensation Ludvig Aberg.

Cameron Young about Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young will be playing the first round with Ludvig Aberg. He said about the Swede:

“I don't know him at all. I don't know what his world ranking is. I have no clue. I would love to look it up actually. Whatever it is right now, it's not high enough. He is realistically one of the best players in the world already.

"I think he has proven that over the last few weeks" Young added. "Canada and last week in Detroit. I can't remember other ones, but just watching him play, just the eye, you just can tell. He is very, very good at golf.”

Ludvig Aberg at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image via Getty).

The John Deere Classic will be just the fourth tournament in Ludvig Aberg's professional career. He finished T25 at the RBC Canadian Open, T24 at last month's Travelers Championship, and T40 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a week ago.

His performances become even more interesting when you analyze that of the nine rounds played in his young professional career, only one has been over par (round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1).

Cameron Young, 26, has been a professional since 2019 and joined the PGA Tour in 2022. In 45 tournaments played, his best result is to have finished runner-up six times. He has finished in the Top 10 four other times and has made the cut in 33 events.

